Indore: State’s first open-air drive-in theatre inaugurated, KGF Chapter 2 screened

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The State’s first drive-in open-air theatre ‘Windasa’ opened to the public of the city on Friday.

KGF chapter-2 was premiered in the debut show.

The theatre is located close to Rau Circle. It has the largest screen in Central India and the world's first stair shaped drive-in theatre, which makes the film experience better. It has channelized sound output

system of 88.90 Hz on the radio.



The inaugural function was organised in the presence of BJP nnational general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, MP Shankar Lalwani, cculture and tourism minister Usha Thakur, former minister Deepak Joshi and

BJP Minister Govind Malu. The programme started with colourful fireworks.



Addressing the guests, Vijayvargiya appreciated the speciality of the drive-in theatre and wished for more success in the future.

During the screening, there was a lot of enthusiasm among the audience. Families sat comfortably in their cars and pavilion seats and enjoyed the movie.The dishes in food court were well-liked by the people.

Published on: Saturday, April 16, 2022, 12:21 AM IST