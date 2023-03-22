Indore: State’s first government vertigo clinic starts in MY Hospital

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College and MY Hospital started the state's first vertigo clinic in any government hospital. The clinic has been started in the ENT Department.

“Vertigo is a feeling of dizziness and fear, and of losing your balance that is caused in many people when they look down from a high place. About 80 per cent of vertigo is caused due to some problem inside the ear, “HoD of ENT Dr Yamini Gupta said.

She added that there are various reasons of vertigo.

“Common symptoms of vertigo include fatigue, hearing loss, spinning sensation, balance problems, vomiting, nausea, dizziness, ringing in the ears, and others. Various types of state-of-the-art tests will be done in the clinic, which will help in diagnosing the exact cause of the disease,” Dr Gupta said.

The ENT specialist added that hearing test, VAMP (vestibular evoked myogenic potential), eye movement tracking (videonystagmography), computerised vertigo assessment, subjective visual vertical (SVV), calorie test, rotation chair test and others are being offered in the hospital to diagnose the exact cause of dizziness of the patients and to treat the same. She added that the clinic will be open Monday and Friday from 10 am to 12 pm.