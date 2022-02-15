Indore: State’s first auto expo to be held in city in April

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The state’s first Auto Expo is going to be organised in the city from April 27 to 29. The state government is trying to invite giant automobile manufacturing companies to participate in the show. In line with the auto expo organised in New Delhi, the state government is planning to hold the state’s maiden Auto Expo in the city. The responsibility of organising the event has been handed over to the city-based regional office of the MP State Industrial Development Corporation (MPSIDC), earlier known as the Audhyogic Kendra Vikas Nigam (AKVN).

Although the executive director of the MPSIDC’s regional office, Rohan Saxena, was not available, official sources confirmed that the three-day Expo would be organised from April from 27 to 29. The location for the Expo has not been fixed yet. To chalk out the whole programme of the Expo, the MPSIDC has called a meeting of all the stakeholders in the city on Thursday.

The plan is that some parts of the Expo will be organised in the city and some at the National Automotive Test Track, Pithampur. Sources said that, through the event, the state government wants to woo automotive companies to set up their units in the state and in Pithampur. During the show, the state government will showcase its policy for automotive units, which has a lot of perks.

N Karupiya, director of the National Automotive Test Track, Pithampur, is also a partner in the event. He said the objective of organising the Expo here is also to highlight the conducive industrial atmosphere for setting up units here.

Pravin Patel, president of the Association of Automobile Dealers of Indore (AADI), appreciated this initiative of the government. If automobile units do plan to set up their units here, it will help in the state emerging as a new automobile hub and brighten up the state’s brand value. Also, thousands of jobs will be created here.

