Indore: State level awards for entrepreneurs

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises will give state-level awards to the entrepreneurs who have innovated in setting-up industries to make the state self-reliant.

These awards will be given for the last 3 years. Interested entrepreneurs will be able to apply online by 31 May 2022. State-level awards for the year 2018-19, 2019-20 and 2020-21 are to be given to micro, small and medium enterprises units of the state. Applications have been invited from the units of state to participate in the award scheme. Interested units can submit applications online in the prescribed format along with necessary papers on the departmental portal www.mpmsme.gov.in by 31 May 2022.

Applications will be accepted through an on-line process only.

Published on: Sunday, May 22, 2022, 12:22 AM IST