Indore: Start-up Park to have direct connectivity with metro station

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Start-up Park of Indore Development Authority (IDA) that will come up at Super Corridor will have direct connectivity with metro station, announced officials on Wednesday.

Consultant firm gave a presentation on drawing design of the Start-up Park to be built on 21-acre by the IDA near Lavkush Square on the Super Corridor. During the presentation, higher officials made some important suggestions that would be incorporated in the project.

On Tuesday, the IDA had stressed that metro project should benefit the proposed Start-up Park.

Beritos (Malaysia) and Indore's Mehta & Associates jointly gave a concept presentation for Start-up Park, Hitendra and Jitendra Mehta associated with the project provided detailed information.

The height of the building will be 90-metre and the project would include a five-star hotel, shopping mall, parking complex, convention centre with seating capacity of 2,000. All other facilities will also be there.

Following the meeting, necessary changes would be made in the project expected to cost Rs 450 crore. The project cost is likely to double by the time of completion.

IDA officials said that the park would provide employment to 20,000 people. Convention Centre, start-up officers, co-working space, incubation centre, shopping mall, bank, ATM and other facilities will also be there.