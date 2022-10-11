Indore: St Paul college gets Grade A accreditation

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): St Paul Institute of Professional Studies, a self-financed minority college in the city, got Grade A accreditation from National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“The college is marking its presence in higher education. In a short span of 12 years, SPIPS was able to go for its first cycle of NAAC accreditation and clinched Grade A accreditation,” said college director Rev Fr Simon Raj and principal Dr Sr Alice Thomas.

The duo congratulated the institute family for being awarded with Grade 'A'. They appreciated the sincere efforts of faculty, staff, students, parents and alumni.