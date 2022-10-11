Indore: Himachal varsity V-C says, ‘We must Indianise our social work curriculum’

Central University of Himachal Pradesh vice-chancellor professor Satprakash Bansal |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Central University of Himachal Pradesh vice-chancellor professor Satprakash Bansal expressed concern over the undue Western and European influence on curriculum of such disciplines as social work. “We need to address this issue by Indianising the social work curriculum,” he said while addressing a national webinar organised on the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna Nanaji Deshmukh on Tuesday.

Other experts present at the event echoed the same thoughts.

Emeritus professor SR Billore lamented that social work educators had made no sincere efforts to readjust the social work practice and curriculum according to the aspirations of Indian society and people. “The thought leaders of professional social work have strangely been mesmerised by colonial and Eurocentric thinking and have done precious little to Indianise the social work curriculum and practice,” he said.

Sampark Samaj Sevi Sansthan director Nilesh Desai said that a culturally grounded theory and practice that affirms and integrates social service traditions, based on the philosophy of dharma and volunteerism, requires appropriate representation in the social work curriculum in India.

TISS member of faculty professor Shankar Das was of the view that the Western practice models of social work education and practice in India were thwarting the advancement and growth of social work as an academic discipline.

Earlier, in her welcome address, webinar chairperson professor Ranjana Sehgal underscored the need to reframe the social work curriculum according to the Bharatiya culture and ethos.

The event was jointly organised by the Bharatiya Samaj Karya Parishad (BSKP), Madhya Pradesh Chapter, Bhartiya Shikshan Mandal and SATYA as part of a series of activities to celebrate this day as Bharatiya Samaj Karya Divas.

The webinar was attended by more than 100 delegates and participants from among social work educators, researchers, practitioners and students.