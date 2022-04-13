Indore: SSH becomes first government hospital to have EUS facility

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With the aim of developing the hospital to do justice to its name, Super Speciality Hospital is starting advanced procedures for diagnoses and treatment of patients. In the series, the hospital administration has started endoscopy ultrasound (EUS) which is a first in any of the government hospitals of the state.

According to superintendent Dr Sumit Shukla, along with endoscopy ultrasound, the machine also has the facility of colour Doppler, which helps in diagnosing diseases among patients efficiently.

Doctors of Super Speciality Hospital had also performed angiography upon two patients with the advanced Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) technique on Tuesday. The OCT machine, worth Rs 80 lakh, was installed in the hospital and the hospital administration claimed that it was the first of its kind in any government hospital across the state.

Nodal officer of the hospital cardiologist Dr AD Bhatnagar said that private hospitals call this machine on rent from Mumbai, Delhi and other metro cities.

‘First of its kind across the state’

‘We’ve performed three endoscopy ultrasounds on three patients, including one suffering from cancer. The technique helps in evaluation of cancer of the colon, oesophagus, lung, pancreas or stomach. It also helps in recognising lymphoma and eliminates the confusion between TB and lymphoma tumours. It’s also efficient in monitoring the exact stage of cancer. It’s the first such machine in any government hospital in the state and will help in providing the best treatment to needy patients at Super Speciality Hospital’ — Dr Amit Agrawal, gastroenterologist

Published on: Wednesday, April 13, 2022, 11:52 PM IST