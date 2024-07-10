Indore: SSH Achieves Milestone With 100 Free Bone Marrow Transplant

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Patients in government hospitals are now receiving free treatment for expensive medical procedures, including bone marrow transplants. The Super Specialty Hospital (SSH) under MGM Medical College has achieved a significant milestone by successfully completing 100 bone marrow transplants, becoming the first government hospital in the state to reach this number.

The cost of a bone marrow transplant in a private hospital ranges from Rs 10 to 20 lakh, depending on the patient's condition. However, SSH offers this critical procedure free of charge, benefiting patients not only from Indore but from across the state.

Funding for these transplants comes from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, the Chief Minister's Fund and the Prime Minister's Fund. According to hospital officials, 80 children and 20 adults have received bone marrow transplants at SSH.

The procedure is now also covered under Ayushman Bharat scheme, further increasing its accessibility. The transplants are performed by a skilled team of doctors, including Dr Preeti Malpani, Dr Akshay Lahoti, Dr Sudhir Kataria and Dr Prachi Chaudhary. They treat patients suffering from blood cancer, thalassaemia, aplastic anaemia and high-risk acute myeloid leukaemia (AML), giving them a new lease on life.

Celebratory programme on July 25

To mark the completion of 100 bone marrow transplants, a special programme will be held on July 25 at the Super Specialty Hospital. The event is expected to feature several state ministers, including Deputy Chief Minister and Health Minister Rajendra Shukla. 'This is the largest and most successful transplant unit in Central India. We have completed 100 bone marrow transplants funded by CSR initiatives, the CM Fund and the PM Fund. Patients are receiving this life-saving treatment free of charge,' Dr Sumit Shukla, Superintendent of SSH said.