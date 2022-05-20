Indore: SSE registration window to open again for five days

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): With relief to candidates from Madhya Pradesh too, MP Public Service Commission on Friday announced that the open registration window for state service exam (SSE)-2021 will be opened again for five days.

The window will remain open from May 23 to 27, a public notice issued by MPPSC said.

Citing a ruling by the High Court, the MPPSC said that candidates from other states were exempted from the condition of mandatory registration with MP employment exchange to apply for SSE-2021.

Now, the candidates from MP also do not require live registration with employment exchange at the time of online submission of application for the exam. “They, however, would have to furnish the same at the time of interview,” the Commission said.

With this, it said that the registration window for SSE-2021 will be opened again for those candidates from MP and other states, who could not apply due to registration with the MP employment exchange condition.

ALSO READ Indore: Panchayat election reservation on May 25

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 11:10 PM IST