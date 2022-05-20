Indore: Panchayat election reservation on May 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The reservations for the three-tier panchayat elections of the district to be held on May 25.

According to the guidelines given by the State Election Commission to the district, the process of reservation of posts of three-tier panchayats of Indore janpad will be done at the collector's office from 11 am on May 25. On that day the process of reservation of zilla panchayat members, janpad panchayat chairman and members and sarpanch and panchs (except gram panchayat Phulkardia) of gram panchayats of the district will be done.

Under the prescribed sections and rules mentioned in the Madhya Pradesh Panchayat Raj and Gram Swaraj Act 1993, for the three-tier panchayat general election- 2022, seats are reserved for SC, ST, OBC and women in all the three tiers.

Similarly, the process of reservation of sarpanch and panchs of gram panchayats of Mhow (except gram panchayat Kankaria and Rampuria Khurd) will be done in janpad panchayat sabha room (New) Mhow.

Similarly, the process of reservation of sarpanch and panchs of gram panchayats of janpad panchayat Sanwer will be done in janpad panchayat office meeting room, Sanwer and process of reservation of sarpanch and panchs of gram panchayats of janpad panchayat Depalpur will be done in janpad panchayat office meeting room Depalpur.

ALSO READ Indore: Vehicles engaged in illegal sale of beef confiscated

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday, May 20, 2022, 09:16 PM IST