 Indore: Sri Sri’s birthday celebrated with great enthusiasm in city
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Sri Sri’s birthday celebrated with great enthusiasm in city

Indore: Sri Sri’s birthday celebrated with great enthusiasm in city

This two-hour-long Yagna, performed for good health and longevity, was performed by Vedic pundits from Bangalore.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 08:05 AM IST
article-image

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The 67th birthday of Sri Sri Ravi Shankar, the pioneer and founder of The Art of Living was celebrated in the city on May 13. The morning began with Mahasudarshan Kriya. This programme was organised for the members from 7 am to 9 am at Pritamdas Auditorium.

Later in the day, Ayush Homa Yagna with Vedic rituals and Vedic mantras was held in the Shiva temple of Rajwada premises at 11 am. This two-hour-long Yagna, performed for good health and longevity, was performed by Vedic pundits from Bangalore.

A musical program was organised at 7:30 pm at Labhamandapam. Songs, ghazals, and bhajans, were performed by singer Sachin Limaye of Baroda.

Blood donation camp today

A blood donation camp is being organised by The Art of Living on Sunday at 9.30 am at two places, one at The Art of Living Centre 160 Sachidananda Nagar, Old RTO Road under the leadership of Deepika Purohit and the other at KK College, Vijay Nagar, under the leadership of Saurabh Purohit. A target has been set for blood donation of 300 people from both places.

Read Also
Indore: MP Board Class 5 & 8 evaluation complete, result by May 20
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Chintu Choukse, Shaikh Alim clash with each other

Indore: Chintu Choukse, Shaikh Alim clash with each other

Indore: RTO issues over 1000 learning licences in three days

Indore: RTO issues over 1000 learning licences in three days

Indore Weather Update: Day temp reaches 42.7 degrees Celsius mark, to rise further

Indore Weather Update: Day temp reaches 42.7 degrees Celsius mark, to rise further

Indore: Odisha’s Gotipua dance enthrals audience

Indore: Odisha’s Gotipua dance enthrals audience

Indore: Sri Sri’s birthday celebrated with great enthusiasm in city

Indore: Sri Sri’s birthday celebrated with great enthusiasm in city