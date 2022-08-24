e-Paper Get App

Indore: Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences first in state to start postgraduate in emergency medicine

Chairman of the Sri Aurobindo Group Dr Vinod Bhandari said the medical college had got permission from the National Medical Commission to run MD (Emergency Medicine) from the present session.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, August 24, 2022, 01:05 AM IST
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Sciences (SAIMS) has become the first and only medical college in the state to start postgraduate specialisation in emergency medicine. Moreover, the college also got permission from the National Medical Commission to run a DM in Cardiology.

“Running emergency medicine is mandatory for all medical colleges and SAIMS has become the first and only medical college in the state to run this course. We also got permission to run a DM Cardiology and both the courses will have three seats each,” Dr Bhandari said. He added that the new courses would help produce doctors with specialised skills to help save people’s lives in emergency situations. “We also got permission to increase MCH (Urology) and DM (Nephrology) by three seats with which the total number of seats in these courses has increased to four each,” Dr Bhandari said.

