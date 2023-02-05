e-Paper Get App
Indore: Sri Aurobindo Hospital approved to treat state employees at CGHS package rates

In a letter released by deputy secretary Dharendra Kumar Jain, as many as 24 private hospitals of the state have been listed for medical treatment of all government employees and their dependents.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, February 05, 2023, 12:50 AM IST
article-image
Sri Aurobindo Hospital | File Image
Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sri Aurobindo Hospital (Sri Aurobindo Institute of Medical Science) has been authorised for treating state government employees and their dependents at the package rates of CGHS Bhopal. This decision has been taken by the Health Department under the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Care Rules) 2022.

“Among these, Sri Aurobindo Hospital is the only hospital in Indore authorised for the same. Patients would get treatment under various departments including general medicine, respiratory medicine, dermatology, psychiatry, paediatrics, cardiology, surgery, oncology, general surgery, obstetrics, gynaecology, risk pregnancy, radiology, radiation oncology, plastic and reconstructive surgery, cardiology, and other,” the hospital administration said.

Founder chairman Dr Vinod Bhandari said that Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Medical Care) Rules 2022 has been made effective by repealing the Madhya Pradesh Civil Services (Medical Care) Rules 1958 to simplify the procedures related to reimbursement of expenses.

