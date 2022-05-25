Indore: Spurned lover abducts, stabs girl

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A youth abducted a girl from the Vijay Nagar Square and stabbed her after taking her to the outskirts of the city. A case was registered at the Kishanganj police station.

The police said the accused, Akash, abducted the girl, a resident of Harda. He had been stalking her for the past few days and had proposed marriage to her, but the girl would have none of it.

The accused stalked the victim, abducted her and stabbed taking her to a dhabba in the Kishangaj police station area. The girl was saved by the people at the dhaba who also got injured. The girl was rushed to a city hospital and is undergoing treatment till the filing of this report.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:28 AM IST