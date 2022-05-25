Indore: Seven-day City Pride Fest begins today

Indore (Madhya Pradesh)



The first edition of the 7-day-long City Pride Festival will begin on Wednesday. Each day will see different activities and the main function will be organised on May 31 as Indore Pride Day, where Chief Minister Shivraj Singh would be present.

On the first day of the festival, tree plantation and water harvesting events will be organised in each Assembly constituency. Jal Sabha programmes will be held from 7 am to 8 am in all 85 wards of the city.

Similarly, tree plantation has been organised Assembly-wise from 8 am to 9 am. The tree plantation programme will be held in Assembly Constituency Indore-1 at Bijasan Tekri Complex, Indore-2- Badi Bhamori Maidan, Indore-3 Malhar Ashram Complex, Indore-4 Prajapat Nagar Behind Sirpur Talab, Indore-5 Mahalaxmi Nagar, in Rau Pipliyapala Muktidham Near (Jeet Nagar), in Sanwer near Aurobindo Hospital and in Depalpur near Chhota Bangadda Super Corridor.Local public representatives, members of Water Conservation Committee and dignitaries will be present at these events.

Water Festival at Ravindra Natya Griha

Under groundwater conservation campaign, a water festival will be organised at Ravindra Natya Griha from 6 pm on Wednesday where participants would be informed about rainwater conservation.A dance performance will be given by famous dancer Ragini Makkad on water conservation. On this occasion, those who have done excellent work in water conservation will also be honored.

Pride Day function on May 31

On May 31, the main programme will be organised in Rajwada. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will be present in the programme. Gaurav Divas yatras, that will be taken out from different assemblyconstituencies of the city, will reach the venue on the day.

Special decorations in markets

Special decorations will be done in many markets of the city as part of Pride Day. Various trade associations have decided to give discounts to the consumers on that day. On the occasion of birth anniversary of Mother Ahilyabai Holkar, a drama centered on her life would be staged. A photo exhibition of buildings and temples built by her across the country will also be put up.

Published on: Wednesday, May 25, 2022, 01:15 AM IST