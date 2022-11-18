Indore sports update: Two players in university team Gujarati Commerce College team runner up

FP Photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Team of PMB Gujarati Commerce College became runner up in the Inter College Indore District Kabaddi Tournament of Higher Education Department. In this tournament organized by Maharaja Ranjit Singh College, the players of Gujarati College performed brilliantly but lost by a narrow margin in an exciting final.

The Kabaddi team had earlier defeated strong teams like Maheshwari College, UTD, Maharaja Ranjit Singh College. Two college players Abhishek Sharma and Vedant Verma were selected in the Indore district team. After this the Indore district team was also victorious in the divisional level tournament. Both these college players have been also selected in the Devi Ahilya University team, which will participate in the West Zone Inter University Tournament. College Governing Body Chairman Niteshbhai Turkhia, Principal Kamlesh Bhandari, Administrative Officer Dr Abhay Jain, Sports Committee Convener Dr Rafi Mohammad Sheikh and Sports Officer CB Holkar congratulated team for his achievements.