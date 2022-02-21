Indore Sports Update: Titles to Pramod, Santosh and Rashmi; IDCA to organise cricket meet for deaf

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The maiden veterans table tennis tournament, organized by the MP Veterans Table Tennis Committee, concluded here at Abhay Prashal on Monday. Pramod Soni, Santosh Khirwadkar and Rashmi Sani won titles in their respective categories.

In the 59 age group final, Pramod Soni of Indore defeated Vipin Pandit 3-1. Santosh Khirwadkar of Bhopal earned double success in the competition. He defeated Manoj Songra of Indore 3-0 in the final of 49 age group and in the title match of 39 age group he beat Sudhir Kesarwani of Bhopal 3-1.

The final of the women's category was an all Indorean affair. Rashmi Soni defeated Neeta Vaishnav 3-1.The men's doubles title was won by Indore's Kishore Motwani-Sanjay Mehta. They defeated Vishal Joshi-Manoj Sharma 3-0 in final. The prize distribution was held in the presence of MP Olympic Association vice-president Om Soni. The programme was presided over by Jayesh Acharya, general secretary of the Table Tennis Association. On this occasion, former national winner Rinku Acharya, president of Madhya Pradesh Veterans Committee Madhur Sharma and secretary Gaurav Patel were present.

The programme was conducted by Govind Sharma while vote of thanks was proposed by Naveen Soni.

IDCA to organise cricket meet for deaf

The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA) on Monday said it is organising the third KFC one-day national zone cricket championship for players with hearing impaired from February 23-27.

The 50-over tournament, to be hosted by Madhyanchal Cricket Society, will witness the best talent from across the country. Good performances in the tournament will help the players to stake a claim for berth in the Deaf ICC T20 Champions Trophy, to be held in Qatar.

The champion team will also get a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh while the runners-up will pocket Rs 50,000. Man of the Series will get Rs 5,100 while the best bowler and best batman will pocket Rs 2500 per match. Sumit Jain, IDCA president, said, "Our players are positive about getting spots in the Deaf ICCT20 Champions Trophy. We wish all the teams and participants all the very best." The Cricket Deaf Committee, central zone team is also participating in the tournament.

Haryan of Indore will lead

Team: Abhishek Haryan Indore (captain), Sumit Bidwal Indore, Vaibhav Parajpe Bhopal,Saurabh Chaturvedi Bhopal, Abdul Samdi Bhopal,Shailendra Gawad Bhopal, Siddharth Srivastav Bhilai, Deepak Kumar Uttar Pradesh, Sushil Yadav Uttar Pradesh Satosh Srivastav Uttar Pradesh, Ravi Yadav Uttar Pradesh, Akash Saini Uttar Pradesh, Prateek Uttar Pradesh, Abhinav Uttar Pradesh, Nand Kishar Sahu Jharkhand , Dheeraj Goyal (coach) Jabalpur, Vaibhav Rahatekar (manager) Jabalpur.

Vandana Bhawar T20 cricket tourney from today

IDCA secretary Devashish Nilose and vice president Narendra Rathore said Christian College Cricket Academy would organize Vandana Bhawar Memorial ‘B’ grade (elite) group T20 cricket tournament from February 22. The first match of the tournament will be played between Star Academy and Mhow Sports. CS Nagar, MG Road station in-charge will present as chief guest.

IPS Academy’s Dilshad wins gold in shooting competition

In the two-day inter-college pistol shooting competition, organized by the Sports Department of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, IPS Academy’s Mohammed Dilshad won gold medal in men's category while Daya Chauhan won bronze medal in the women's section. After the competition, both the players of IPS Academy were selected in the DAVV team, which will participate in the all-India university competition. On their achievement, president of IPS Academy Achal Chaudhary, vice president Yogendra Jain, Rajesh Chaudhary, Registrar Dr Sanjay Nagar, Sports Officer Yagnesh Pathak, Assistant Sports Officer Pooja Pathak congratulated both the players for their achievements.

