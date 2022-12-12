Indore Sports Update: Title for Suryansh in men's singles

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the Open Golden Trophy Tennis Tournament, organized by Golden International School, men's singles and doubles matches were played on Sunday.

Suryansh Pandya won the men's singles title by defeating Arpit Jain. Manjar Hussain got the third position. In the men's doubles, Ritesh Yadav and Arpit Jain defeated Saurabh Agnihotri and Aditya Singh Pawar in a thrilling match to clinch the title. Praveen Agarwal and Manzar Hussain got the third position.

MP’s Savita appointed coach, Nitya in Indian softball team

Madhya Pradesh's Nitya Malviya has been selected in the national team for Asian Women's University Softball Championship to be held in Pattaya, Thailand from December 14 to 17. State’s international player Savita Parkhe has been chosen as coach in the Indian team. Other members of the team were announced by Softball Association of India secretary LR Maurya. The final camp of the team is going on in Cuttack and the team will leave for Thailand from Kolkata on December 12. On selection of Nitya and appointment of Savita, MLA Ramesh Mendola, Srikant Thorat, Pradeep Narulkar, Deepak Srivastav, Rajkumar Sehgal, Sameer Gupte, Chandrakant Sangole, Rashid Khan, Rakesh Mishra, Vikrant Akhare, Subodh Chaurasia, Praveen Dave, Neelu Goud , Seema Kashyap and Ekta Tiwari congratulated them.

Royal Garha Golf Club to organize monthly medal round competition on Dec 18

The Royal Garha Golf Club is organising “Monthly medal round (9-holes) competition on December 18.The entry fees is Rs 500 per golfer. The prize distribution ceremony will be held at Restaurant Hallat. The confirmation of participants is required immediately. If the number of participants crosses 40, then the tournament will be held for two days. The participants can practice at Golf Course from 7am to 6.30 pm daily.