Indore Sports Update: Thrilling win for Indore Colts

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Colts scored 238 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs in the match played between MKCC and Indore Colts at Gymkhana ground in the MYCC ‘A’ grade cricket competition.

Prakhar Kag contributed 47 and Ranveer Singh made 49 runs. Abhishek Mavi took 4 and Pratham and Kunal bagged 2 wickets each. In reply, MKCC team managed to score 234 runs in 49 overs and lost the match by 5 runs. Abhishek contributed brilliant 72 runs. Manan Mehta took 4 wickets and Himmat, Gaurav and Jayant took 2 wickets each.

Abhyansh Pawar, Ganesh Swami, Palak Malviya and Shreyansh Agarwal win titles

In the Open Golden Trophy Tennis Tournament, organized by Golden International School, the final matches and prize distribution function were held on Tuesday. In the age group of 12 years, Rishina Tripathi (Bhavans School) bagged top spot, Aarohi Choudhary (Golden International) second and third place went to Priyamvada Yadav (Vedanta International). Shaurya Swami (La Sagesse )first, Shivansh Agarwal (Shishukunj) second, Riyansh Deep Narvare (Maddy Caps) got third place in 12 years boys category. Shreyansh Agarwal (DPS) got first, Reva Malik (DPS) second, Arohi Choudhary (GIS) got third position in 14 years girls category. Ganesh Swami (La Sagesse ) got first, Lavraj Phawa (DPS) second, Samarth Bhargav (DPS) got third place in the 14 years boys category. Palak Malviya (Golden) first, Nandani Indrani (GIS) second and Charu Patidar (GIS) got third place in 18 years girls.

In the 18 years boys category, Abhyansh Pawar (Shishukunj) stood first, Chirayu Patidar (Golden International School) second, Suryansh Pandey stood third. In the team event in the 16 years girls category, DPS stood first, Golden International School second and Vedanta International School third.In the team event in the age group of 16 years, DPS first, La Sagesse School second and Golden International School stood third in the team event boys category.

Prize distribution was done in the presence of Golden International Principal Reena Khurana and School Director Gopal Agarwal. The Program was directed by Poonam Maheshwari and vote of thanks was proposed by Chandan Nayudu. On this occasion, Santosh Yadav and Akash Bheniya were also present.

MGI Cup Wushu Championship concludes

The Student Police Cadet Scheme is being run under the guidance of Police Commissioner, Indore and Collector, Indore, under which children of selected government schools are provided all kinds of training for personality development and their all-round development by the Police and Education Department. In the same sequence, under the guidance of Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police Manisha Soni Pathak and joint aegis of Wushu Association Indore and Malwa Group of Institute, MGI Cup Wushu Championship organized at Bilabong School, Indore. Ashwin Kharede of Government Pipliyahana School got silver, Yogesh got silver, Praveen got silver, Shubham got silver, Siddhi Raikwar of Government Musakhedi School got gold AND Siraj Ahirwar got silver medal. In this competition, Billabong School got the First position, Student Police Cadet team got the second and Brilliant Convent School got the third position.The tournament concluded in the presence of Om Soni, President MPTTA .

Madhya Pradesh pile up 251 for 6

Madhya Pradesh scored 251 for 6 in the Ranji Trophy match being played against Jammu and Kashmir in his first innings at Jammu on day-1. For MP, Yash Dubey's 81 was supported by half-centuries from Rajat Patidar and Shubham Sharma. Auqib Nabi was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, bagging 3 for 45.

