Indore sports update: Sunil Soni of Indore to be arbiter in 44th Chess Olympiad; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Sunil Soni, the experienced and the only international arbiter from Indore, has been appointed ‘match arbiter’ for the 44th Chess Olympiad event, which will be held at Mahabalipuram (Chennai, Tamil Nadu) from 28 July to 10 August.

Sunil is appointed as match arbiter in this biggest chess event of the world, to be held for the first time in India, directly after special training of All India Chess Federation (AICF) World Chess Federation (FIDE). International arbiter Yashpal Arora, a resident of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, has also been selected as match arbiter.

Indore Tennis Club celebrates International Yoga Day

The International Yoga Day is very special. On this day the sun's light falls the most on the earth that is why this day is celebrated as World Yoga Day. On the same occasion, in Indore Tennis Club, members of the club were present in large numbers and performed yoga in different postures while celebrating the day.

MP swimming team announced

Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association secretary Jai Kumar Verma announced a 20-member state swimming team, which will participate in the 38th Sub Junior National Swimming Competition to be held from June 24 to 26 at Rajkot, Gujarat.

The team: Ojas Ardhwal, Siddharth Awasthi, Aditya Cholkar, Anjaneya Dubey, Rishabh Kasgiwal, Ayush Raghuvanshi, Pranav Singh Chauhan, Daksh Bagora, Kirtan Bagora, Pragnesh Chauhan, Prakhar Joshi, Vani Jain, Sanaya Pancholi, Zara Rangwala, Avani Yadav, Preeti Sharma, Palak Sharma, Priyanshi Kahar, Lavanya Chauhan and Dharni Tiwari.

Team Officials: Ramesh Vyas - coach diving, Radhika Yadav - manager diving, Jamna Patel- manager swimming, Shivam Patel- coach swimming. Dilip Joshi - technical officer of Madhya Pradesh Swimming Association.

Sandesh Patel excels in yoga tourney

In the fourth state-level ranking yoga competition, organised by the Indore Corporation Yogasan Sports Association under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association, Sandesh Patel, a yoga player from Pothens Public School, performed brilliantly in his group and received a gold medal. For his achievements, school director Sosamma Pothan, principal Dheeraj Jaiswal and sports officer Rajendra Singh Sisodia congratulated Sandesh and his father Sanjay Patel.