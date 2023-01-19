Indore Sports Update: Sukanta Das & Pijush Kanti Baroi win Holkar Trophy Pair Bridge Competition; Kalani Trophy to Formidables

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Delhi's Formidables team won the Kalani Trophy in 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition played at Smash Hall of Yashwant Club on Wednesday. Sukanta Das and Pijush Kanti Baroi won Holkar Trophy Pair Bridge event. JS Anand Pair Bridge Competition was won by Sandeep Dutta and PS Mukherjee.

In this national competition, the Formidables team of Delhi won Kalani Trophy 135-12 points. They defeated Amanora in the finals. Third position was secured by Dhampur Sugar Mills defeating Jareja 95-57 points. In the semi-finals, Formidables had defeated Jareja and Amanora defeated Dhampur Sugar Mill.

The winning team was given a trophy and cash reward of Rs 3.20 lakh, runner-up Amanora received Rs 2 lakh.

Sukanta Das and Pijush Kanti Baroi won Holkar Pairs Bridge title with 95 points each followed by runner-up Jodi TV Ramani and Ian Concesio. They scored 90 marks. The third position was shared by Binod Shaw and Sujit Dey and the fourth position was shared by Jaggi Shivdasani and Sandeep Thakral. The winning pair Sukanta Das and Pijush Kanti Baroi got Rs 1.75 lakh and the runner-up got Rs 1 lakh as cash reward.

In JS Anand Trophy, Sandeep Dutta and PS Mukherjee finished first with 59 points. The second position was secured by Krishnadas Chakraborty and Swetadri Sara with 33 points each. The winning pair received Rs 25,000 and the runner-up pair Rs 18,000. Prize distribution was done in the presence of Padma Kalani, Manish Kalani, Sanjay Gorani, Monika Jaju, Sampat Jhanwar, Vivek Vijayvargiya and Pal Anand. On this occasion, MPCBA President Dr Vinod Naneria, ICBA president Dr Sudhir Jain, competition secretary Dr Anil Vijayvargiya and Jitesh Agarwal were present.

Challenger, Saidham and New Football Academy win matches

Three exciting matches were played on the third day of Radheshyam Yadav Memorial District Football Competition, in which Challenger Football Club, Saidham and New Football Academy won their respective matches.

The first match was played between NS Chandrawat Football Club Mhow and Challenger Football Club Indore. Challenger Football Club’s Ronak scored a brilliant field goal to give his team a 1-0 lead. In the 15th minute of the match, Challenger Akshat doubled the difference. In the second half, Challengers scored two more goals taking the lead to 4-0. The score remained the same till the final whistle.

The second match was played between Cantonment Football Club Mhow and Saidham Football Club Mhow. Ashutosh of Saidham scored two field goals. After half-time, Saidham team scored three more goals one after another. At the final whistle the score stood 5-1 in favour of Saidham.

The third match was played between New Academy Football Club Mhow against Gulshan Football Club. From the start, New Academy team dominated the match with their aggressive game. In the 10th minute of the match Rohit Yadav scored a goal putting New Academy ahead by 1-0. In the 15th minute his teammate Rohit Chaurdhary made the score 2-0. Post break, New Academy scored two more goals taking score to 4-0. The score line remained the same till the final whistle, said competition secretary Anand Verma.

Big win for LSGCA

In the MPCA cricket tournament, a match was played between RBCF and LSGCA at RBCF ground. Batting first, LSGCA scored 219 runs for 9 wickets. Tanmay Patki scored highest 71 runs. Rishabh Choubey took 3 and Saurabh Sharma and Vicky Vaghela took 2-2 wickets. In reply, RBCF team was bundled out for 92 runs in 30 overs and lost the match by 127 runs. Nikhil Mishra scored maximum 24 runs. Ravi Mandloi took 5 wickets, Harshal Kadam took 3 and Raj Chauhan took 2 wickets.

Suraj and Sanskar hit century

Under the same event, another match was played between SS Commune and Vijay Club. Batting first SS Commune scored 332 runs for the loss of 6 wickets in 50 overs. Suraj Vashisht contributed 124 and Sanskar Jain 104 runs. Prakash Nargesh and Jai Pratap took 2 wickets each. In reply, Vijay Club's team could manage only 163 runs in 40 overs and lost the match by 169 runs. Nilesh Sharma scored 76 runs. Sahil Sheikh took 5 wickets.

Madhavrao Scindia Memorial Under-14 Cricket tourney from Jan 28

Madhavrao Scindia Under-14 Cricket Tournament, organised by Rising Star under the aegis of IDCA will be organised from January 28, 2023. Only ‘A’ grade elite clubs registered with IDCA will be given entry in the competition. The lots for the competition will be cast on January 25, 2023 at 5 pm. Teams interested in participating in the event may contact Ajit Rajouria at IDCA office.

Moira Cup Under-13 tournament from Jan 27

Under the aegis of IDCA, Moira Cup Under-13 cricket tournament organised by Devaj Cricket Academy will be organised from January 27, 2023. Only A grade elite clubs registered with IDCA will be given entry in the competition. The lots for the competition will be cast on January 25, 2023 at 5 PM. Teams interested in participating in the event may contact Yogesh Tomar at IDCA.

