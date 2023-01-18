Indore Sports Update: Farmadibels, Dhampur Sugar, Amanora and Jareja in semi-finals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Farmadibels, Dhampur Sugar Mill, Amanora and Jareja entered semi-finals of Kalani Trophy in 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition at Smash Hall of Yashwant Club on Tuesday.

Pharmadibels defeated Arun Jain team 75-44 in the quarter final match. Dhampur Sugar defeated Mavericks 89-45, Amanora defeated Team Vibrant 59-26 and Jareja team defeated Dr Sanghi 71-57.

Competition Secretary Dr Anil Vijayvargiya said that Holkar Pair Bridge competition has continued with Kalani Trophy and after five rounds, Kayzad Anklekaria and Debabrata Majumdar are on top with 257.10 points, whereas Jairoop Mulik and Shambhu Ghosh are placed second with 232.10 points, Animesh Raj and Srinivasan Iyengar third with 221.10 points, SN De Sarkar and Pranab Bardhan fourth with 182.80 points and Jaggi Sivdasani and Sandeep Thakral fifth with 182.10 points. Top 26 pairs of Pair Bridge will qualify for the final round. From January 18, JS Anand Trophy matches will also start.

First inter-school state-level Quan Ki Do tourney concludes

First Inter-School State-Level Quan Ki Do Competition concluded at Shri Bal Vinay Mandir School recently. General Secretary, Gajendra Singh Rathore said that the competition concluded in the presence of Anurag Pratap Singh. Ashwini Fighters School got the first prize, Kids College Junior Wing School got the second and Ujjain district school got the third place .

Yellow Diamond World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade 4 Tennis tourney from Jan 23

The International World Tennis Tour Junior ITF Grade-4 Tennis Championship organised by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association and sponsored by Yellow Diamond will be organised from 23 to 28 January at Indore Tennis Club. AITA General Secretary Anil Dhupar said that the main round matches of this important junior-level tournament will begin on January 23. Before that, the qualifying round matches will be played on January 21 and 22.

IPS wins medal in kurash

Four students of Indore Public School, Main Campus achieved success in Indore Divisional Level Kurash Championship organised by Malwa Kurash Sports Association, at FOK Martial Arts Academy, Indore by performing in various categories. School Management and Principal Sudha Pandey appreciated all winners and their coach Kamal Dabi for their remarkable performance.

The winning students:

Ujjawal Awasthi Gold medal +50 kg, Lehar Saravan - Silver medal - 40 kg, Kompal Sharma - Silver Medal -35 kg,

Veer Vijay Singh Tomar) – Bronze Medal – 30 kg.

DPS Nipania in semi-finals with huge win

Under Gurudev Gupta Inter-School Cricket Tournament a match was played between DPS Nipania and Choitharam International School. Batting first, DPS Nipania scored 206 runs losing 2 wickets in 20 overs. Pranav Karodiya scored an unbeaten 104, Keshav Agarwal contributed 42 and Aryan Chaubey contributed 42 not out. Aryan and Sanidhya took 1-1 wickets. In reply, Choithram International School was bundled out for 101 runs in 14 overs thus losing the match by 105 runs. Aditya Paliwal scored 31 runs. Pranav Karodia took 4 wickets and Anay Modi and Saksham Solanki took 2-2 wickets. Pranav Kanodia was declared man of the match.

Shishukunj School Jhalaria win by 10 wickets

Under the same competition, another match was played between Index International School and Shishukunj School, Jhalaria. Batting first, Index School team was bundled out for merely 39 runs in 17 overs. Vivan Pandey took 5 and Aditya Shrimal took 2 wickets. In response, Shishukunj School scored 43 runs in 5 overs without losing any wicket and won the match easily by 10 wickets and entered the next round. Dev Hemnani contributed 23 and Atharva Bafna contributed 8 not out.

(If you have a story, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here.)

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)