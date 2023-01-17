Indore Sports Update: Arun Jain, Dhampur Sugar Mills, Delhi Bulls in pre-quarters

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition being played here at Smash Hall of Yashwant Club, 16 teams out of 52 advanced into the pre-quarters of the Kalani Trophy, on Monday.

The remaining rounds of the Swiss League of Kalani Trophy took place on Monday morning. After 8 rounds, Delhi's Arun Jain topped with 124.34 points and earned the last 16 berth. While the team of Dhampur Sugar Mill stood second with 117.90 points, the Delhi Bulls stood third with 103.52 points. The fourth position was secured by Rampage team with a score of 100.94. On the other hand, Kanha team stood fifth with 99.93 points. Other teams that made it to the pre-quarterfinals were Team Vibrant (99.76), Mavericks (98.70), Poddar Housing (98.59), Jareja (96.02), Dr.Sanghvi (96.01), Formidables (94.31), Carpe Diem (94.00), Finesta (93.03), Sangam (92.89), Amanora (92.26) along with Indore's best scorer Avangard (73.49) also reached the round of 16.

Competition secretary Anil Vijayvargiya said that the Holkar Pairs Bridge competition has also started. At least 140 pairs are participating in this competition. After 5 rounds, top 28 pairs will be selected for the final round.

Chambal win by 8 wickets

MM Jagdale Trophy (Boy’s U 15) Inter-Divisional Tournament 2022-23 concluded at MPCA Ground, Rewa on Monday. In the final match between Chambal and - Indore, the former won by 8 wickets. The trophy was awarded by MPCA Junior selection committee members Ravi Kohli, Nitin Kulkarni and Amit Sharma.

Star Club win by 6 wickets

In the MPCA one day/two day cricket competition, a match was played between Vijay Club and Star Club at Yashwant Club Ground on Monday. Vijay Club scored 118 runs in 30 overs while batting first. Prakash Nagesh scored 35 runs while Pranav Parihar took 4 and Tanishk Sharma bagged 3 wickets. In reply, Star Club scored 121 runs for 4 wickets in 26 overs and won the match easily by 6 wickets. Sanskar Jain scored an unbeaten 51 and Pranav Parihar scored 26 runs. Prashant, Prakash and Nilesh took 1 wicket each.

Nikhil Mishra's hits brilliant century

Under the same event, another match was played between Jai Girnari and RBCF at RBCF ground, in which RBSF scored a 311 in 50 overs. Nikhil Mishra scored brilliant 191 but he missed his double century. Aftab Sheikh also contributed 54 runs. Kapil Yadav took 4 and Asif Ali took 2 wickets. In response, Jai Girnari Club was reduced to 211 runs in 47 overs and lost the match by 100 runs. Jeetshe Soni contributed 48, Chetan Virhe made 41 and Vaibhav Sharma contributed 46 runs. Rishabh Choubey and Asif Ahmed took 3 wickets each.

Mahendra Sethia inter-school Under-16 competition: DPS, Nipania win tourney

In late Mahendra Sethia inter-school Under-16 competition, organized by Shishukunj School, the final match was played between DPS Nipania and Shishukunj School, in which DPS Nipania scored 134 runs in 20 overs. Pranav Karodiya scored 68 and Keshav Agarwal made 35 runs. Jayawardhan took 2 wickets. In reply, Shishukunj School team was bundled out for just 75 runs and they lost the match by 59 runs. Best player of the tournament was Punav Karodia while best batsman was Keshav Agarwal. Saksham Solanki was declasred best bowler while man of the match title was given to Pranav Karodia. The prize distribution took place in the presence of former BCCI secretary Sanjay Jagdale and international player Naman Ojha. Principal Ajay Kumar Sharma, Vice-Principal Jyati Nambiar, Head Mistress Madhavi Bhale, Sports Manager Sumit Richaria and team coaches Kapil Shendge and Umesh Dwivedi congratulated winning team.

Choithram School North register win by 96 runs

Under the Gurudev Gupta Inter-School Cricket Tournament, organized by DPS Nipania, a match was played between Choithram School North and Golden International School. Choithram School scored 149 runs for 3 wickets in 16 overs while batting first. Krish Tharwani scored 40 and Parth Bansal scored 35 runs. Vedansh took 2 wickets. In reply, Golden International School was all out for 53 runs in 13 overs and lost the match by 96 runs. Shivang Kalwani took 4 and Veer Jain and Aditya Goyal bagged 2 wickets each.

IPS lose match by 85 runs

Another match was played between Choithram International School and Indore Public School, in which Choithram School, playing first, scored 154 runs for 6 wickets in 15 overs. Ashwin Ramnani scored maximum 29 runs. In response, the Indore Public School team could manage only 69 runs for 7 wickets in 15 overs and lost the match by 85 runs. Teerth Kumbhani scored maximum 27 runs. Nishit Chawla and Kartik Saraswat took 2-2 wickets.

Silver medal to Colonel Academy’s shooters

In the CBSE National Shooting Championship held at Ranchi from Jan 9 to 15, four shooters of Colonels Academy, Mhow bagged second position in the U-17 pistol competition and won the silver medals.The team members Alice, Bhanu Pratap and Bhavya scored a total of 1111 points .The Management and the Principal congratulated the students for achieving success.

Inter school volleyball tourney concludes

In Indore International College located at Solsinda Saver Road, under the IICIANS Challenger Trophy, the volleyball competition concluded on Monday. Head of the institution Akshanshu Tiwari, Dr Vikas Jain, Principal Dr Priya Trivedi and Nursing Principal Purnima Japathapi were present during concluding function. The final was played between Bhagwati Higher Secondary School and Bhagwati ‘B,’ in which Bhagwati Higher Secondary School was the winner. The program was conducted by Professor Ashutosh Sharma and Rahul Chitre Sports Officer expressed the gratitude.

Lokpal wins Bharat Kumar, Bundelkhand Kesari

An all-India wrestling competition was held at Kamleshwar Mela, Karar Kheda, District Shivpuri, Madhya Pradesh recently in which Bundelkhand Kesari, Bharat Kumar and Bharat Kesari competitions were held. In 65 kg and 71 kg weight categories Shri Chandan Guru Vyayamshala’s wrestlers Lokpal Gauhar won the title of Bundelkhand Kesari and Bharat Kumar Kesari titles, said Vijaysingh Verkia .

