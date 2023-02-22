Indore Sports Update: Singles titles to Manish, Nitin, Sunil, Shekhar, Prachi and Vinay

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Manish Jaiswal (35+), Nitin Lashkari (40+), Sunil Satav (45+), Shekhar Tiwari (50+) won the singles titles in the Arjandas Parchani Memorial 6th Indore District Masters (Veterans) Badminton Competition being played at Residency Club recently. Prachi Choubey won women's singles, Vinay Raichandani (55+) and MD Yadav won (60+) men's singles titles.

The prize ceremony held in the presence of Indore District Collector Ilaiah Raja and ADM Ajaydev Sharma. Ramesh Khemani, Jaikishan Parchani, Naman Parchani, Vandana Devagirikar and Sanjeevani Dhawale were present as special guests. Guests were welcomed by District RP Singh Nayyar, Dharmesh Yashalha and Shekhar Tiwari. The programme was conducted by Sudhanshu Vyas .

Hockey Indore Association team announced

Senior State-Level Men's Hockey Championship will be organised by Hockey Madhya Pradesh from February 19 to 26 in Damoh. A three-member team, comprising Deepak Pateria, Mohammed Yakub Ansari and coach Atul Khune announced the team following selection trials. The team members are- Nitish Goud (Captain), Suraj Chauhan, Akshat Yadav (Goalkeeper), Deepak Yadav, Kapidrar Verma, Arham Ansari, Manish Madhuraj, Karan Cooper, Mayank, Vishwesh Thakur, Mayur Talodia, Ajay Gehlot, Ajay Sharma, Ankit Goud, Saurabh Dande, Harsh Parmar , Adnan Khilji, coach Aftab Khan and manager Neeraj Sharma, said Kishore Shukla.

IIPS annual sports meet begins

International Institute of Professional Education (IIPS) of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, is organising a four-day annual sports meet Synergy-2023. The competition was inaugurated by DAVV Vice-Chancellor Dr Renu Jain, registrar Ajay Verma, director of IIPS Dr BK Tripathi and director of Institute of Physical Education Prof Sudhira Chandel.

More than 2,000 students of IIPS are participating in various competitions in this sports meet. Competitions in badminton, chess, table tennis, basketball, volleyball, cricket and track and field have been organised. On the first day of the festival, the competition started with 13 matches of cricket, 6 matches of volleyball, 6 matches of basketball, 40 matches of badminton, 17 matches of chess and 20 matches of table tennis. The programme was conducted by Dr Manminder Singh Saluja.

Bhaskar Academy win by 3 wickets

In the Ramesh Bhatia ‘A’ grade cricket tournament, a match was played between Bhaskar Academy and Shriram Sports. Batting first, Shriram Sports scored 166 runs in 44 overs losing all wickets in the process. Rahul Yadav contributed 45 and Ankit Gupta 43 runs. Arpit Devda and Vishal Patel took four wickets each. In reply, Bhaskar Academy scored 170 runs for 7 wickets in 43 overs and won the match by 3 wickets. Armaan Wadhwa contributed 43, Jayesh Pareta 35 and Abhishek Pathrod 28 not out. Chandrashekhar Mandloi took 3 and Rahul Yadav took 2 wickets.

Star Club beat Indore Colts by 18 runs

In the same competition, another match was played between Star Club and Indore Colts. Batting first, Star Club innings folded for 218 runs in 49 overs. Samarth Dubey scored 73 and Tarun Sonania 53 runs. Gorav Dashore took 4 and Jayant Gurjar took 3 wickets. In reply, Indore Sports team could manage only 200 runs in 50 overs and lost 9 wickets in the process. Manan Mehta contributed the maximum 83 runs. Shashank Gutaria took 3 and Sunny Malviya took 2 wickets.

Sanjay Yadav and Priya Verma are champions

A district-level claw wrestling competition was organised at Kanakeshwari Vidya Mandir recently. More than 100 players participated in the competition in which 80 male players and 30 female players were divided into 19 groups. The players tried their best for 57 medals. The inaugural session was attended by dormer director of IDA Pandit Virendra Vyas, president of Arm Wrestling Association Manohar Shekhawat and Arm Wrestling coach of IIM Indore Lucky Sir.

Former Minister of State Yogendra Mahant, treasurer of National Big Building Atin Tiwari, Vijay Rathod, Yash Kumawat, Pankaj Chauhan and Prashant Vyas were present in the prize distribution of the programme. The function was conducted by Sameer Vyas and Guddu Bhaiya proposed the vote of thanks.

Kartik Joshi gets Indori Ratna

International ultra runner Karthik Joshi was honoured with Indori Ratna award recently. Kartik has participated in more than 100 marathons in 15 states across the country and won Gold, silver and bronze medas in 30 biggest marathons.