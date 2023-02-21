Indore Sports Update: Selection of DAVV rollball team on March 22

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): All India Inter University Roll ball Women's Competition will be held in Coimbatore from March 3 to 6. To participate, it is decided to chose players through a direct process. The direct selection process will be held at Gujarati Professional College, Indore on February 22 at the IMC RollBall Ground. Interested players can contact Saurabh Purohit, Sports Officer of the college.

Doubles title for Nitin, Kamal, Nayyar, Rajesh, Ruchita, Snehal, Pratap, Anil, Vinod, Dinesh and Vinay

In the Arjandas Parchani Memorial 6th Indore District Masters (Veterans) Badminton Competition, Nitin Lashkari, Kamal Navlani, Rajesh Talwar, and Ruchita Sharma achieved success in doubles categories.

Anil Bargal and RS Goyal in 70+ Years Men's Doubles, Kamal Navlani & RP Singh Nayyar in 60+, Rajesh Talwar & Parag Pandit in 50+, Vinay Raichandani & Kamal Navlani in 55+, Vinod Acharya & Dinesh Pahuja in 45+, Nitin Lashkari & Rajesh Talwar in 40+ and Akhilesh Asawa and Nitin Patidar in 35+ were declared winners.

Nitin Lashkari and Snehal Sontakke were winners in 35+ mixed doubles and Dr Pratap Dhawale and Ruchita Sharma were winners in 45+ mixed doubles being played at Residency Club on Sunday.

Nikhil Mishra hits century in RBCF win

Under the aegis of IDCA, a match was played between RBCF and Jai Girnari Club in the Rameshchandra Bhatia Memorial ‘A’ grade cricket tournament. RBCF batting first scored 307 runs losing 5 wickets in 50 overs in which Nikhil Mishra scored 134 not out and Rishabh Chaubey scored 88 runs. Sachin Jangid took 2 wickets. In reply, Jai Girnari's team could only manage 288 runs for 8 wickets in 50 overs and lost the match by 19 runs. Rahul Sharma contributed the maximum 93 runs. Gaurav Patel took 5 wickets.

Read Also Indore Sports Update: Reet of Daly College wins double titles

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)