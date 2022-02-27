Indore Sports Update: Seven reach semis of Badminton tournament; Riders of Indore Bullet Club set out in search of water

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Vipul Bindal, Aditya Singh, Vibhor Chand and Kabir Kamra in men's singles, Aishwarya Shrivastava, Suditi Barjatya, Aditi Singhal and Monika Chauhan in women's singles entered semifinals in Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial Badminton tournament, organized by Indore District Badminton Association, here at Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

Pratik Gujrathi and Vipul Bindal, Mudit Jumani and Shrey Jain, Karan Nanwani and Ravi Pamnani, Nitin Lashkari and Ankit Mohta entered the men's doubles semifinals. Ambrish Nadkar and Manish Trivedi, Vinod Acharya and Dinesh Pahuja, Veer Chimnani and Sonu Ramlakhani, Dilip Dhanwani and Pawan Prajapati also reached semifinals in 45+ doubles category. Amit Trivedi and Prachi Choubey, Gaurav Yogi and Sakshi Tomar, Vishal Chandwani and Rishu Rai, Mudit Jumnani and Monika Chauhan also reached in the semifinals of mixed doubles.

Riders of Indore Bullet Club set out in search of water

The weather has taken a turn and now people of Indore have started feeling the need of water for cooling. The 25 members of Indore Bullet Riders Club completed the travel through the forest. They were led by Mayur Singhi, Anuj Jindal and Dhruv Arora.

Index in cricket, Shubhdeep College in volleyball win titles

Inter College Sports ‘Utsav’, organized by Shubhdeep College of Nursing Indore, concluded here on Sunday. On the concluding day, Manisha Sojatia, Director of Shubhdeep Educational Institute gave away prizes to the winners and runners-up players.

On this occasion, Dr Akhilesh Srivastav, Principal of Shubhdeep Ayurvedic Medical College, Dr Mukesh Giri Goswami, Director of Shubhdeep College of Nursing and Om Giri Goswami were present as special guests. The programme was conducted by Priyanka Masodkar and a vote of thanks was proposed by Reena Birla.

In the cricket final, Index College of Nursing, batting first scored 146 runs in the stipulated 10 overs. In reply, Aurobindo College were all out for just 72 runs in 8 overs. Durgesh Singh was adjudged Man of the Series. In volleyball Shubhdeep College Team ‘A’, Mother Mary College of Nursing in kabaddi, Keval Shree Institute team in Kho-kho were declared winners. Himanshu Patel in the men's chess and Sheetal Chauhan in girls chess were the winners. Jai Prakash Verma and Gayatri Todarmal also won in Carrom. In kabaddi and cricket, only girls team of Shree Institute of Nursing Indore won.

MP Golf Association Cup tourney concludes

The two-day MP Golf Association Cup Golf Tournament 2022, organized by Royal Garha Golf Club, concluded here on Sunday. At least 40 golfers, six female & 34 male from Bhopal, Ujjain, Mhow, Dewas & Indore participated

The results are:

1. The Trophy of Best Gross Score & Championship was won by Lalit kumar, Commandant BSF.

2. The Net Score Winner Trophy of adults was won by Chandrakant Neema.

3. The Net Score winner trophy of ladies was won by Priyanka Palekar.

4. The net score winner trophy of senior citizen was won by RB Shahi.

5. The net score trophy of Junior was won by Master Neev Gujrati.

6. The trophy of Close to the Pin was won by RB Shahi.

The trophies were presented to the winners by Ashok Kumar Yadav, IG-BSF. Managing Director of RGGC Siddharth Singh Garha and secretary of MP Golf Association Arjun Dhupar were also present. This information was given by former IG and president of Royal Garha Golf Club Mohammed Ziyaullah .

Launch of Medicaps School iPad Lab for sports

Medicaps International School launched iPad Lab app for pre primary students. This app will help students make sports and academic learning easy. The i-paid technology will work in the field of connecting Jism Bachao with sports and academics. Principal Renu Gurnani, sports officer Bhavesh Bundela, primary coordinator Farzana Hassan were present during the opening ceremony.

Indore wins by an innings and 61 runs

Indore defeated Shahdol division by an innings and 61 runs in the Parmanandbhai Patel trophy under-22 league matches round played at Gymkhana Ground on Sunday .

Brief Scores:

Shahdol 1ST innings: All out 252 in 77.2 overs

Indore 1ST innings: All out 551 in 124.3 overs

Shahdol 2ND innings: All out 238 in 68.1 overs.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:51 PM IST