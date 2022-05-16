Indore Sports Update: Rohan wins MP Open Snooker Championship; Sartaj Academy celebrates India’s win in Thomas Cup

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): In the MP Open Snooker Championship, organized by Madhya Pradesh Billiards and Snooker Association, Rohan Sahni of Indore beat Imran Khan of Jabalpur by 3-1 to win the title. In the final, Rohan lost the first frame but he made a spectacular comeback and won the match by 18-65, 56-15, 58-53 and 54-22 to become the state champion. Manish Mittal (Indore) bagged the third place by defeating Rishabh Pitalia (Vidisha) by 3-0. In the semi-finals played earlier, Rohan Sahni (Indore) beat Manish Mittal (Indore) by 3-1 and Imran Khan (Jabalpur) beat Rishabh Pitalia (Vidisha) by 3-1.

The prize distribution function took place in the presence of Muktesh Singh, Director, Emerald Heights International School. The function was presided over by sports journalist Dr Ashok Kumat. On this occasion, M.P Billiards-Snooker Association chairman Bholu Mehta, secretary, Billiards Federation of India, Sunil Bajaj, former international player Ashwini Puranik were present. Chaitanya Kumar (Bhopal) was awarded for the highest break (88) in the competition and Rishiba Mata and Shaurya Mahase were awarded for upcoming talent.The event was conducted by Sujit Gehlot and vote of thanks was proposed by Ashok Sethi.

Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Rapid Chess Tourney begins

Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Rapid Chess Tournament began here in the presence of Apoorva Jain and Anupama Jain, on Sunday. On this occasion, F Anil, Shailendra Pable, Piyush Zamindar and Arvind Jain were present. At the end of the second round, Vivan Jain, Arnav Lunia, Chidesh Jain, Harsh Punglia, Nabhay Akodiya, Sukhraj Singh in the sub-junior and Kian Porwal, Abhijay Tiwari, Lax Singh Chauhan, Priyansh Gupta, Arham Gandhi, Vikrant Chakraborty and Adiv Deshpande in the U-10 category are leading by 2 points.

Sartaj Academy celebrates India’s win

Sartaj Academy celebrated the India's first ever win in the Thomas Cup badminton on Sunday. At Narayan Bagh Child Development Center Badminton Hall, Academy‘s Managing Director Dharmesh Yashlaha gave this information to the children. He said, in the Indian badminton team Priyanshu Rajawat of Madhya Pradesh-Dhar, who was born in Indore is also included. In the Sartaj League badminton competition, Gautam Munat and Sandili Goyal are in the final of two categories. Gautam will play the title match against Tejas Ghyar in 15 years boys category while Ashutosh Binnani in 17 years boys, Sandili Goyal will play against Priyanshi Patel in senior girls and Monisha Bardatya in junior girls. Divyansh Salunke and Man Badjatya in 11 years boys, Vaibhav Lahoria and Vivaan Jain in 13 year boys, Maheshwari Salunke and Yashika Jaiswal in 13 year girl finals.

Savya, pushpendra, Manvardhan, Arnav in main round

Savya Soni, Pushpendra Jat , Manvardhan Rakecha and Arnav Jain reached the main round of Yellow Diamond All India Championship Series Junior Tennis Tournament being played here at Indore Tennis Club on Sunday.

