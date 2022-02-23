Indore Sports Update: RBCF win matches; Trivedi Memorial Open Badminton from February 25

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore Sports and RBCF registered win in Hirasingh Chauhan Memorial ‘A’ grade cricket tournament being played at ITI ground here on Tuesday.

The first match was played between Indore Sports Club and Jai Girnari Club. Batting first, Jai Girnari Club scored 203 runs in 49 overs. Imran Latif scored 73 and Praveen Rathore scored 40 runs. Kunal Sharma took three wickets while Ishan Chaudhary claimed two.

Chasing the target, Indore Sports Club scored 206 in 45 overs at the loss of six wickets. For Indore Sports, Ranji Trophy player Anand Singh Bais made 53 runs, Chaitanya Pandit 52 and Shreyas Pandit remained not out at 45. Sachin Jaggi took four wickets and helped his team win the match by four wickets.

In another match at RBC Ground, RBCF defeated MYCC. Batting first, MYCC scored 207 runs in 45 overs. Abhi Palane scored 43 runs for MYCC. Sourav Sharma took four wickets for RBCF.

In reply, RBCF achieved the target by losing eight wickets in 45 overs and won the match by two wickets. Ansh Bagadiya scored 84 runs. Surendra Malviya took five wickets for MYCC.

During match at ITI Ground, SP Vijaynagar Rakesh Gupta and senior social worker Ramesh Jain introduced players. The guests were welcomed by competition coordinator Raju Singh Chauhan, Hukam Chowk, Arshad Khan, Ishwar Choudhary, Vijay Jain, Amit Srivastava, Deepak Upadhyay and Amit Vyas.

Trivedi Memorial Open Badminton from February 25

Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial Open Badminton tournament will be played at Nehru stadium badminton hall from February 25 to 27.

Indore District Badminton Association secretary RP Singh Nayar and competition secretary Manish Trivedi informed that in the competition, men's and women's singles, men's doubles, mixed doubles and elderly (above 45) doubles will be played. In the event, the same players and pair will be able to participate in senior open categories who have not played in the state, national and university level events in the last five years. Interested players can send their entries till February 24 noon to Dharmesh Yashlaha, Vishal Chandwani, Ruby Nayyar, Amit Trivedi and Rishi Dodeja. All the participants will be given certificates. Matches will be played with Yonex feather shuttlecock.

