Indore Sports Update: Nitin, Nikhil and Akshay will officiate umpiring in IPL; Thrilling win of RBCF

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): It is a matter of pride for Madhya Pradesh cricket as three umpires--Nitin Menon, Nikhil Patwardhan and Akshay Totre-- will officiate matches of the upcoming IPL-22.

Nitin Menon will umpire 9 matches—three on field and 6 as third umpire. Similarly, Nikhil Patwardhan will conduct 6 matches while Akshay Totrey will perform duties in 8 matches as fourth umpire. Akshay is selected for the first time for the IPL. The declaration of umpires for play-off and final will be announced later.

Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tourney: 78 Sports win by 55 runs

78 Sports defeated Jai Girnari Club by 55 runs in the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tournament being played here at Mangalia ground on Sunday.

The first match was played between 78 sports and Jai Girnari, in which 78 Sports won the toss and scored 233 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs.

Rishabh Sharma contributed 96 and Rafan Khan contributed 68 runs. Samay Jain took 3 and Rohit Mishra took 2 wickets. In reply, Jai Girnari's team scored 178 runs in 40 overs and lost the match by 55 runs.

Shivam Yadav contributed 45 runs for Jai Girnari Club. Rishabh Sharma and Abhishek Saktawat took 3 wickets each for 78 Sports. Man of the match award was given to Rishabh Sharma.

Thrilling win of RBCF

In the second match was played between RBCF and Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy in which RBCF batting first after winning the toss scored 249 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 50 overs. Aditya Jolly scored highest 84 runs and Ansh Bagdia contributed 54 runs. Vishnu Sharma and Rishabh Bhandari took 2 wickets each for Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy.

In reply, Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy scored 248 runs losing 9 wickets in 50 overs and lost the match by 1 run. Mohnish Dholpure contributed 110 and Vishnu Sharma contributed 72 runs for Laxman Singh Goud Cricket Academy. For RBCF, Sameer Chahar, Aditya Jolly and Garv Shaligram took 2 wickets each. The man of the match award was given to Aditya Jolly.

NDPS win by 9 wickets

In the third match was played between NDPS and Swami Vivekananda School at NDPS ground. Swami Vivekananda, batting first scored 157 runs in 45 overs. Uday Bhan scored the highest 39 runs. Aradhya Dubey took 3 and Suraj Dhakad and Soham Patwardhan bagged 2 wickets each.

In response, NDPS scored 158 runs losing 1 wicket in 23 overs and won the match by 9 wickets. Malay Joshi scored 88 not out and Rakshit Baghel made 38 not out. Man of the match award was given to Malay Joshi.

CCI win by 102 runs

In the fourth match played between CCI and Shriram Sports at Gymkhana ground, CCI scored 258 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 50 overs. Larab Ali scored 85 and Jivesh Srivastava contributed 57 runs. Ravi Tiwari, Abhishek Yadav and Abhishek Bhandari took 2 wickets each for Shriram Sports. In reply, Shriram Sports could score only 156 runs for all out in 40 overs and lost the match by 102 runs. Ashad Khan scored 34 runs for Shriram Sports while Anurag Sonkar, Divyansh Sharma and Jivesh took 3wickets each for CCI. Man of the Match award was given to Larab Ali.

Collector Manish Singh with players to raise spirits: MP disabled cricketers is making a splash in the national cricket tourney

With cooperation from district administration especially Collector Manish Singh, Madhya Pradesh's cricket differently-abled cricket team is doing wonder in the national competition. This unique competition is being organized at Emerald Heights, Indore. Singh attended the competition to encourage players. He also assured them of all possible cooperation and boosted their confidence. On this occasion, Muktesh Singh President of Emerald Heights International School along with BCCI representative Raju Singh Chauhan, Rajesh Tiwari and Sikha Tiwari were present. Coach of Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association expressed gratitude to all the guests.

It is noteworthy that on the initiative of Collector Manish Singh, tricycles with state-of-the-art facilities were provided to the disabled cricket players of Indore. With the help of these tricycles, the players showcase their best. On Monday, the final of this competition will be held. The first match was played between Wheelchair Cricket Madhya Pradesh and Wheelchair Cricket Gujarat, in which Madhya Pradesh won the toss and scored 202 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. From Gujarat's side, all bowlers took 1wicket each. In response, Gujarat team scored 142 runs for 8 wickets, Madhya Pradesh wheelchair cricket team won by 60 runs. For the team of Madhya Pradesh, Krishnapal Muvel scored 87 runs in 38 balls with the help of 18 fours. Muvel was declared the man of the match.

In the second match, which was played between Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, the visitors won the toss and scored 81 runs in 18 overs. In reply, Madhya Pradesh Wheelchair Cricket Team reached the target by scoring 83 runs in 8 overs for the loss of 5 wickets. Rahul Kangali took 5 wickets for Madhya Pradesh, who later adjudged man of the match. This information was given by Shahzad Ali, President of Wheelchair Disabled Sports Association, Madhya Pradesh.

Akshat in MP hockey team

Young Akshat Yadav of Prakash Hockey Club has been selected in the Madhya Pradesh hockey team. Hockey Indore organization working president Devkinandan Silawat said that the announcement of MP team was made by secretary of Hockey Madhya Pradesh, Lok Bahadur. The MP team will present a challenge in the Obaidullah Cup hockey tournament to be held in Bhopal from March 21. Akshat is the only player from Indore in the MP team.

ALSO READ Prisoners in Bhopal Central jail get training to become priests

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 12:46 AM IST