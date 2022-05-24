Indore sports update: More than 1000 players in 11-15 years age group to take part; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India, Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Association is conducting national table tennis tournament of cadet and sub-junior categories from May 26 to June 1 at Abhay Prashal.

In the competition, more than 1000 players from various states will participate in the tournament.

Giving the above information, MP Table Tennis Association president Om Soni and general secretary Jayesh Acharya said that the competition was to be held in Indore from January 11 last year but it was postponed in view Covid pandemic. In this competition, matches FOR boys and girls of Under-11, Under-13 and Under-15 will be played. From May 26 to 28, there will be competitions for girls while boys will take part from May 30 to June 1. In the boys’ category, 212 entries for Under-15 age group, 210 for Under-13 and 106 for Under-11 are received.

In the girls category, 195 under-15, 191 under-13 and 104 under-11 age group will take part.

He said each state team 4 boys and 4 girls of Under-15 and Under-13 years, along with two boys and girls of under 11 years of age along with manager and coach, a team of 22 players would participate.

Additional entries from some other states have also been received. Only individual matches of singles category will be played in the tournament. There will be no team matches. The expenditure on organizing the competition is estimated to be around Rs 60 lakh. Certificates will be given to all the players participating in the championship. Cash prizes will be awarded to the winners and runners-up players as well as the semi-final and quarter-finalists.

Central zone TT competition begins

The Cadet and Sub-Junior Competitions (Central Zone), organized by Madhya Pradesh Table Tennis Organization under the aegis of Table Tennis Federation of India, began here at Abhay Prashal. In boys’ Under-11 age group, Vatsal Duklan (Haryana) defeated Pratham Rao (Karnataka) 11-4, 12-10, 8-11, 11-4, Raunak Goyal (Delhi) defeated Parsh Yadav (Haryana) 11-9. , 11-8, 9-11, 11-8 Aaditya Das (Bengal) beat Vidyut Srikanth Tamil Nadu 11-6, 7-11, 9-11, 11-7, 13-11 Shreyas Manekeshwar (Maharashtra) defeated Genil Patel (Gujarat) 11-9, 11-5, 4-11, 11-9, Sriraj Vardhan Singh Bengal defeated Vandesh Aswal (Delhi) 9-11, 11-3, 11-6, 7-11, 13- 11 and entered the next round in the group matches.

Three day gymnastics tourney from May 27

On the occasion of Indore Pride Day, a 3-day district-level gymnastics competition will be organized by Indore District Gymnastics Association from May 27 to 29 at gymnastics center located at Chimanbagh. Competition secretary Manish Daur said that the competition would be held every day from 5 to 8 pm in the 10, 12, 14 and 17 years group of boys and girls. Interested Players, who desire to participate in the tournament, can contact Satyanarayan Pawar and Bharat Batham.

Swimming camp begins

A free swimming camp for media person’s children, jointly organized by State Press Club and Saket Club Trust, was inaugurated by Rajya Sabha member Rajmani Patel. On this occasion, Patel said that the activities carried out in Indore for media persons and their families are exemplary. The camp will continue till June 5 at Saket Club Swimming Pool. In the camp, trainers Anil Darade and Nirmala Darade are giving swimming training every day. Senior journalist Ganesh S Choudhary, State Press ClubPresident Praveen Kumar Khariwal, executive member Rakesh Dwivedi, camp coordinator Praveen Dhanotia and Prabhat Jain welcomed the guest. Yogesh Rathore proposed vote of thanks.

Devi Ahilya pride day sports festival at ITC from May 26

On the occasion of Devi Ahilya Pride Day, lawn tennis and squash events will be organized at Indore Tennis Club from May 26 to 29. Secretary, Indore Tennis Club, Anil Dhupar said that this tournament would be organized in boys and girls of 14, and 18 years of age. The mens’ doubles categories have been kept in tennis. In squash, boys and girls of 15 and19 years and men's doubles categories have been kept. The last date for participation is May 25. Players interested to take part can submit their entries to Irfan Ahmed, Instructor (tennis), and Tariq Goud , trainer (squash) at Indore Tennis Club.

Indore Gaurav district open badminton from May 27

Indore District Badminton Association in collaboration with the district administration has organized Indore Gaurav district open badminton competition from May 27 to 29. IDBA secretary RP Singh Nayar said that in this badminton competition to be held at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall, there will be singles matches for 13 and 19 years boys and girls. Interested shuttlers can send their entries till May 26, noon to Dharmesh Yashlaha, Manish Trivedi, Ruby Nayyar, Shalini Pardeshi and Vinay Ramchandani.

Summer training camp of Kurash from May 25.

Amateur Kurash Association under the joint aegis of the Department of Sports and Youth Welfare is organizing a summer training camp from May 25 to 29. The technical chairman of the organization, Kailash Batham said that this camp will be held at FOK Martial Arts Academy LIG Colony in the guidance of Mahesh Purohit and Sumit Tiwari, Lalit Paneri at Lalit Kala Complex Bengali Colony, Combat Sports and Fitness Center Ashutosh Dadhich at Annapurna Road and Kailash Batham at Silver Park Colony.

Advertisement

Kawaljeet Singh Khanuja Memorial cricket tourney; CCI win title

Indore Colts Club organized Kanwaljeet Singh Khanuja (Goldie) Memorial cricket tournament recently, whose final was played between CCI and MKCC, in which CCI clinched the title. The prize distribution of this trophy was done in the presence of MPCA Secretary Sanjeev Rao. On this occasion, Sudhir Asnani and and Samunder Singh Chauhan were honored for his special achievements The programe was conducted by Kamlesh Chaturvedi, CAO, Indore Colts.On this occasion, Amardeep Singh Pathania, Sanjay Pipliya, Vishal Bhandari and Alpesh Shah were also present, said club’s president Chandurao Shinde.

Advertisement

Rohit Yadav to lead under-15 kushti team

The MP under-15 wrestling team will leave for Ranchi to take part in the national from May 24. Rohit Yadav will lead the wrestling team. Olympian Pappu Yadav and Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri wished team to win medals by performing well.

Dhruv Combat Sports and Fitness Club players excel

Players of Dhruv Combat Sports and Fitness Club, performing exceptionally well and won 15 gold medals and 2 silver medals in the 26th state-level kick boxing championship held recently. Gold medal: Neev Kumar Singh, Priyansh Vyas, Nandita Jha, Vedanta Bakshi, Tejaswa Tiwari, Jeet Wagele, Himanshu Yadav, Mahima Patel. Silver medal- Samrit Ghosh, Srishti Kurmi. Priyansh Vyas, Neev Kumar Singh and Nandita Jha won gold medals in 3 events while Vedanta Bakshi in 2 events. Kick Boxing Association of Madhya Pradesh President Sayeed.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 01:12 AM IST