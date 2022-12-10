Indore Sports Update: Moira Gold Cup football  from Dec 11

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosted by Central Gymkhana Club, All India Moira Gold Cup football tournament will be organized at Nehru Stadium from December 11 to 25. The tournament is organized in memory of former ministers Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran. This year, well-known teams will participate in the men's section while national level teams will also be seen in the women's section. Sports and Youth Welfare Department is also participating in this competition.

Patron of the competition MLA Mahendra Hardia, competition president Ramesh Moolchandani, secretary Pawan Singhal and Sanjay Lunawat said this competition would be played in two phases. In the first phase, 28 teams from Indore and Mhow will participate, and the four best teams of this phase will get a chance to play in the second phase with the top teams of the country. The first phase will be held from December 11 and the second phase from December 18. The entire tournament will be played on the knockout basis.

Competition conveners Ravindra Rathi, Pravesh Agarwal and Manish Mittal said that in the men's category, the winning team will be given Moira Gold Cup along with Rs 1 lakh while the runners-up will receive Rs 50,000. On the other hand, the winner of the women's team will be given Rs 51,000 and the runner-up will be given Rs 31,000. At the same time, the top four teams that qualify in the first phase will also be given Rs 5,000 each. The ground of Nehru Stadium has been specially decorated for this event. The field has been made very attractive due to the tireless hard work of Jamna Silawat and his colleagues.

Cricketers will present challenge in Emerald Heights

Indore

Teams from schools across the country will compete in the All India IPSC Cricket Tournament to be hosted by Emerald Heights International School. School Principal Siddharth Singh said that the tournament will begin from Dec 12. In this tourney, boys 19 years age teams will participate.

Mansi, Prachi, Mayank and Sandeep win titles

Mansi Thakur, Prachi Padiyar, Mayank Dubey and Sandeep Porwal won the titles in the 56th Inter College Divisional Level (Men and Women) Athletics Competition organized by the Executive Sports Committee of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore. Vice Chancellor of DAVV Prof Renu Jain and Registrar Dr Anil Kumar Sharma will award the winners on Saturday at 3.30 pm.

Mansi Thakur of Mata Jijabai Mahavidyalaya, Indore won the first position in women's and Mayank Dubey of ILVA in the men's long jump. On the second day, Prachi Padiyar of Petlawad and Sandeep Porwal of Vidyasagar secured first position in 10000 meters for women and men respectively.

In the women's category, Anamika Pal of UTD won triple jump, Palak Sonkar of GACC Indore won 100 meters hurdles and Gayatri Kushwaha of Vidyasagar won javelin throw event. Among men, Vikas Patil of Softvision won the triple jump, Paramveer of Indore International College won the 110m hurdles and Rajesh Alway of Barwani won the javelin throw event.