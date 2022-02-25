Indore Sports Update: Media cricket series Season-11 begins; Daly College's Pahal one step away from national title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Police commissioner Harinarayanchari Mishra is not only a skilled police officer but also a better player. Although, he is a keen tennis player, his hold in other sports is quite good. Mishra, who was chief guest in the media cricket series season-11 tournament, which started on Thursday at DAVV ground, Khandwa Road, held the cricket bat and played some shots. In his brief stay, he also showcased his talents in cricket.

On the occasion, Mishra congratulated Deepak Kardam and his colleagues for organizing the cricket tournament for media persons for 11 long years. He said this competition is a sign of excellent team spirit. He added that through this competition, media persons can gather on one platform and display their sporting talents.

The tournament was formally inaugurated in the presence of ACP Rajesh Hingankar, Indore Press Club president Arvind Tiwari and SR Time Managing Editor Sunil Joshi. After the inauguration, the chief guest was introduced to players and he wished them well. Sponsors of the competition are Kautilya Academy, Moira Sariya, Digiana News, Bhavya Darpan, Shanti News, Time News, Vardiwala, In Khabar MP-Chhattisgarh and Mataram India.

Four matches played on day 1

Four matches were played on the first day. In the first match, MP News defeated last year's winner Digiana News by 8 wickets. In the second match, Indore Samachar defeated Crime News by 36 runs. In the third match, SJMC beat Red TV by 10 wickets. In the last match, Prabhat Kiran defeated Khabar MP by 94 runs. Prabhat Kiran scored 163 runs in 6 overs. In reply, Khabar MP could only score 79 runs.

Daly College's Pahal one step away from national title

Daly College's International tennis player Pahal Khararkar is a step away from bringing another title to the city. In All India National series tennis tournament in Haryana, Pahal reached the title round in under-14 doubles category.

Coach Sajid Lodi said in the semi-finals of the tournament played in Jhajjar, Pahal along with her partner made many upsets. The pair defeated Snigdha Kanta and Arjan Khorakiwala 6-3, 6-4 in the pre-quarterfinals. In the quarterfinals, they defeated Prachi Rana and Devanshi Prabhudesai 6-0, 6-3 in a one-sided match . In the semi-finals, Pahal and her partner faced the second seeded pair of Nainika Reddy Bandram -Vennela Garugupati, but after an initial struggle, Pahal teamed up with her partner to win the match by 7-6 (7-4), 6-3. Now in the title match on Friday, they will face top seeded pair of Aishwarya Jadhav and Aakriti Sonkusre.

Trivedi Memorial badminton from today

Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial badminton competition, organized by Indore District Badminton Association, will start from Friday at Nehru Stadium Badminton Hall. Indore District Badminton organization secretary RP Singh Nayyar and competition secretary Manish Trivedi said at least 60 pairs are taking part in the competition. Dharmesh Yashlaha will be the main referee of the event. On the first day, there will be men’s doubles first and second round, men’s singles and 45+ doubles first round matches will be played. This is the first open badminton event to be held in Indore this year.

Sub-junior boys hockey selection trials from March1

Hockey Indore secretary Kishor Shukla said sub junior boys hockey national championship will be held in Goa from April 27 to May 8, 2022. For Hockey Madhya Pradesh team to participate in the championship, a selection trial will be conducted in Jabalpur from March 1 to 3. In the trials only 5 selected players from Indore have been invited for the main trials. Players who born after 1st January 2006 can participate in the trials.

Sports Meet festival in Shubhdeep College

Shubhdeep College of Nursing is organizing a 6-day sports meet. In this inter college competition, players from 20 nursing colleges of Indore are participating. The program was inaugurated by Dr Dilip Srivastava, Principal of Ayurvedic College, Mukesh Giri Goswami, Director of Nursing College, Sarsanghchalak Om Giri Goswami, and faculty members. In this Khel Mahakumbh, Volleyball, Cricket, Kabaddi, Kho-Kho will be played. The programme was conducted by Prof Priyanka Masodkar while vote of thanks was proposed by Principal Dr Achamma Varghese. On the concluding day, February 26, prizes will be distributed to the players by Manisha Sojatia, Director of Ayurvedic College of Shubhdeep College.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 01:27 AM IST