Indore Sports Update: Lodi becomes non-playing captain; Abhishek Yadav hits ton, MYCC in semis of under-18 cricket tourney

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Abhishek Yadav’s superb ton helped MYCC reach in the semifinals of the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial Under-18 cricket tournament being played here at Gymkhana Ground on Thursday. In the quarterfinal, MYCC defeated Star Club by virtue of first innings lead. MYCC batting first scored 287 runs in 88 overs in the first innings. Abhishek Yadav contributed 173 and Avi Pal made 52 runs. In response, Star Club managed 149 runs in 40 overs. Sachin Mandloi contributed 58 runs. MYCC took a lead of 138 runs in the first innings.

In the second innings, MYCC scored 192 runs for the loss of 2 wickets in 38 overs in the second day. Abhishek Yadav contributed 93 runs and was adjudged Man of the Match.

MKCC in semis on virtue of first inning lead

The second quarter final was played between MKCC and Christian Eminent at Atal Sports Complex ground in which MKCC batting first scored 406 runs in 95 overs in the first innings in which Ansh Yadav contributed 117, Naman Panchal 72, Sudhansh Singh 57 and Akshat Bundela made 54 runs while Umesh Pagare of Christian Eminent took 3 wickets.

In reply, Christian Eminent's team could score only 101 runs in their first innings in 35 overs, in which Prashant Tiwari contributed 28 runs.

For MKCC, Pratham Parmar took 5 wickets. MKCC took a lead of 305 runs in the first innings and scored 257 for 5 in 46 overs till the end of the second day’s play in the second innings, in which Sudhansh Singh contributed 76 runs. Man of the match award was given to Ansh Yadav.

Indore Colts in last-4

In the third quarterfinal, Indore Colts defeated RBCF on the basis of first innings (132 runs). RBCF batting first after winning the toss, scored 250 runs in 68 overs in the first innings, in which Ansh Bagdia contributed 110 and Aditya Jolly contributed 41 runs.

In reply, Indore Colts Club team scored 382 runs in 101 overs for the loss of 6 wickets, in which Yash Malakar contributed 130 and Ranveer Singh made 101 not out. The Man of the Match award was given to Yash Malakar.

NDPS in semifinals

In the fourth quarterfinal, NDPS defeated CCI on the basis of better run rate and entered the semifinals. NDPS batting first scored 129 runs in the first innings, in which Atharva Naidu contributed 49 runs. In response, CCI Club could only score 129 runs in the first innings in 37 overs, in which Jivesh Srivastava contributed the most 50 runs.

NDPS in the second innings scored 143 runs in 67 overs, in which Pranit Patidar contributed 41 runs. Chasing a target of 144 runs, CCI Club scored 116 for the loss of 9 wickets in 25 overs in their second innings, in which Jivesh Srivastava scored 47 runs. The match ended in a draw. Man of the match award was given to Suraj Dhakad.

Annual function of junior school of Daly college concludes

The annual function of Junior School of Daly College concluded here on Thursday. Principal of Junior School Rashmi Ahuja introduced the guests and read the annual report in the presence of Principal Neerajkumar Badhoutia, Neeti Puneet Agrawal,Narendra Singh Jhabua, president, Daily College Board, Vikram Singh Puar, Vice President, Board Members Dheeraj Lulla, Harpal Singh Bhatia, Priyavrata Khilchipur, Rajvardhan Singh, Narsinghgarh, Jai Singh Jhabua, Sumit Chandok, Sandeep Parikh and Old Dalian Association’s Kamlesh Kasliwal. After this, chief guest Neeti Agarwal gave away prizes to the winners of sports and other activities. A cultural programme was also organized.

Indian Jr Davis Cup team: Lodi becomes non-playing captain

City's international coach Sajid Lodi has been appointed as the non-playing captain of Indian junior team for Davis Cup. The Indian Junior (U-16) team will take part in the final qualifying tournament to be held from April 11 to 16 at RK Khanna Stadium in New Delhi. 14 countries including India will present their challenge in the tournament.

The Indian team was announced by All India Tennis Association (AITA) general secretary Anil Dhupar recently. The Indian team consists of Rashil Khosla (Uttar Pradesh), Debasis Sahu (Odisha) and Vansh Nandwal (Haryana).

A special camp will be organized under the guidance of Lodi in New Delhi from April 4 to 10. Lodi said that earlier this tournament was going to be held in Kuala Lumpur (Malaysia), but India is hosting it due to withdrawal of Malaysia.

Sajid has been coach of the Indian team for the last eight years. In 2019, Sajid Lodi guided the team as a non-playing captain in Thailand. In 2020, the Indian team qualified for the World Group from the tournament held in the Czech Republic, even when Sajid Lodi was the non-playing captain of the team. Indore has produced many international players under the guidance of Sajid Lodi as a coach. These include names like Mahak Jain, Denim Yadav, Pahal Kharadkar. On the selection of Sajid Lodi, Anil Mahajan, President of MP Tennis Association and Narendra Singh Jhabua, President of Daily College Board extended their best wishes. Dhupar said that our team is good and under the guidance of Lodi, we will do our best to qualify for the World Group.

At CSWT BSF parisar, Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya Seva Kendra, Kalani Nagar organized a “Safe India Road Safety: Motor Cycle Yatra” programme on Thursday. In this programme, Rajlata Yadav and members of (BWWA) were present.

Under the guidance of Didi Jayanti, Didi Sujata andDidi Kavita presented meditation practice. Later, Rajlata Yadav expressed her gratitude for the guests and honored them by presenting mementoes.

Madhya Pradesh wins by 8 wickets

Madhya Pradesh defeated Hyderabad by 8 wickets in the Colonel CK Nayudu under-22cricket tournament concluded at Trivandrum on Thursday.

Madhya Pradesh registered win on the third day. MP bundled out Hyderabad in their second innings of score 120 runs. MP reached the winning target in 29.5 overs. In MP’s second innings, Sidddharth Patidar scored 66 runs followed by Harsh Gawali 28 and Yash Dubey 35 runs. By virtue of this win, Madhya Pradesh gained 6 points.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 12:53 AM IST