Indore Sports Update: Khelo India Youth Games, Collector Ilaiyaraaja, Mendola review preparations

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Maha-Kumbh of sports, Khelo India Youth Games, will start in Indore from January 30. Preparations are going on a large scale. Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaja T and MLA Ramesh Mendola reviewed the preparations at Abhay Prashal on Saturday.

The Collector said that a torch rally will come to Indore on January 15. This torch rally will start from World Cup Chauraha and end at Abhay Prashal. Detailed preparations regarding the event were reviewed in the meeting and instructions were given to the officials concerned to make necessary arrangements after visiting the venue.

Team Special 11 wins blind cricket match

A unique cricket match was organized by National Service Scheme Department of IPS Academy, in which the match was played by blind players. The name of this cricket match was named 'Dhvanibheda'. Because this match can be played only after listening to the sound and knowing its correct position.

In this match, there was an exciting fight between Team Special 11 and Nam Team Hope 11. While batting, Team Hope 11 scored 123 runs losing 2 wickets in 10 overs. Team Special 11 came out to chase and completed this score by losing 2 wickets in just 9 overs. The winning team Special 11 scored 124 runs and won by 8 wickets. Kalam Singh Jamra, the captain of the winning team, who was the man of the match, scored 46 runs and took one wicket. In the beginning, the guest introduction was taken by the chairman of IPS Academy, Architect Achal Chaudhary, Yogendra Jain, Dr Vivek Singh and Department head Neha Sharma. Social worker Karan Kushwaha had special cooperation in making this match a success.

Parampdeep Pathania memorial U-15 competition, Prize distribution ceremony held

The prize distribution ceremony of Paramdeepsingh Pathania Under-15 cricket tournament was held at MK Bhargava Hall of Holkar Stadium on Saturday. The guests of the program were Sanjay Jagdale, former secretary of BCCI, Chairman of Indore Colts Sanjay Pipliya, Suresh Patel, Gagan Bisani and Kannu Pawar. MPCA members Rajusingh Chauhan, Anil Jashi, Pankaj Pandey were also present on the occasion. The guests were welcomed by Samandar Singh Chauhan, Dharmendra Bade and Sudhir Rasal. MYCC won the competition and MKCC became the runner-up. Apart from the winner, runner-up team, the best player, best batsman, best bowler and best wicket-keeper of the tournament were also awarded. The program was conducted by Alpesh Shah and the vote of thanks was proposed by Amardeep Singh Pathania.

6 rounds of Kalani Trophy will be played on the first day

Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge tourney from today

The 18th Maharaja Yashwantrao Holkar National Bridge Competition will start at Yashwant Club's Smash Hall from Sunday .

Competition secretary Anil Vijayvargiya said that on the first day from 10 am. There will be 6 rounds of Swiss League of Kalani Trophy. A total of 60 teams of the country are participating in the competition, in which about 400 players will participate. The Holkar Pair Bridge competition will start on January 16 in the afternoon. Hundreds of tables have been set up in Smash Hall. Local players are also very enthusiastic about this tournament. The event will be broadcast worldwide via webcast from the bridgebaseonline.com website with commentary from the world's leading players.

AIM will organize marathon on Feb 5, 25,000 runners will participate

The 'Coal India Indore Marathon 2023' will be organized by the Association of Indore Marathoners (AIM) on February 5, 2023. Chief Patron Kailash Vijayvargiya said that this year's marathon will be on the theme "Fight Against Obesity" and it is estimated that this year's marathon will be the biggest ever in the Central India as more than 25,000 runners are likely to participate in it.

This time the marathon will be held in five categories of 42.2, 21.2, 10, 5 and 3 kms. So that runners of all ages and abilities can participate in it. The most important thing is that the Indore Marathon will be judged on different parameters. After the Association of International Marathons and Distance Races (AIIMS) has given membership to AIM. Now, the certificate to be given to the runners in the stipulated time limit in Indore marathon will be included in the international marathon held around the world. AIM President Dr Arun Agarwal,secretary Vijay Sohani , race director Rajeev Lath and Neeeraj Yagnik also briefed about the race.