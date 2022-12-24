Indore Sports Update: Karnataka’s Keerthana wins junior girls billiards title

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Under the aegis of Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, Keerthana Pandyan of Karnataka won junior girls billiards title in second SAZE National Billiards-Snooker Championship played on Friday. Keerthana defeated Anupama Ramachandran of Tamil Nadu 138-107 in the final played in one hour time format, Keerthana took lead at the start and maintained it. For the third place, Snetra Babu of Tamil Nadu defeated Moita T by 121-88.

West zone Tenni -Koit tourney begins

22nd West Zone National Tenni-koit Championship began at Bijalpur in Indore on Friday. Teams from Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Gujarat, DU, Rajasthan and Goa are participating in this competition. In the matches played Maharashtra defeated Rajasthan 3-0 and Chhattisgarh defeated Gujarat 3-0 in the men's section. Madhya Pradesh defeated Rajasthan 3-0 and Goa defeated Gujarat 3-0 in women's section. The competition was inaugurated by Deepak Jain. Om Prakash Arya, Nirmal Sethi, Dr Hardeep Singh Ruppal, RK Nimade, Nilesh Choudhary and Poonam Chand Mali were present. The event was conducted by Pawan Narvariya and gratitude was expressed by Manpreet Singh Gandhi.

BSF Siliguri in last four with thrilling win

Eastern Railway Hajipur Bihar wins in women's section

Dipanshu's hat-trick in Himachal victory

Dipanshu Thapa's hat-trick ensured victory for Tektro Swadesh FC Himachal. BSF Siliguri too registered a thrilling win in the tie-breaker and entered into semifinals of former ministers Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran Memorial All India Moira Sariya Gold Cup organised by Central Gymkhana Club at Nehru Stadium on Friday. In the women's section, Eastern Railway Hajipur Bihar made it to the finals with a thrilling win. In the third quarter-finals of this tournament played at Nehru Stadium ground, Tektro Swadesh FC Himachal defeated Rajasthan United Jaipur 5-2 in a one-sided match thanks to Dipanshu's hat-trick. In the fourth quarter-finals of the men's section, BSF Siliguri defeated CRPF Jalandhar 5-4 in the tie-breaker, said Dr Ravindra Rathi.