Indore Sports Update: Inter-college women taekwondo begins; SICA Cricket Academy inaugurated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A divisional-level taekwondo competition of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, organized by Vaishnav Management Institute, was held on Friday. At least 80 women players from 18 colleges of the Indore division participated. The winner of the competition will represent DAVV in the all India inter-university taekwondo competition, which will be organized by Kurukshetra University. The opening ceremony of the competition was held in the presence of Virendra Pawar , a Vishwamitra awardee. Dr SK Yadav and Dr Purnima Bise were present as the jury. The guests were welcomed by the director of institute, Dr George Thomas. At the end of the programme, Balwant Saluke proposed a vote of thanks.

SICA Cricket Academy inaugurated

South Indian Cultural Association (SICA) has started SICA Cricket Academy on Friday. The inauguration of the academy was held in the presence of former secretary of BCCI Sanjay Jagdale and former international umpire Sudhir Asnani. On this occasion, Jagdale gave some tips to with children. The programme was attended by Padmini Khajanchi, S Shankaran, Laxmi Gopalan Krishnan, Dr Vijyalakshmi Iyengar, Kartik Shastri, SM Iyer, N Ravichandran and P Babuji. Dr Vijyalakshmi Iyengar and Kartik Shastri presented a memento to Jagdale and Asnani. All the Principals of SICA Schools and SICA College were present on this occasion. The programme was conducted by Prachi Agrawal. Sports teacher Asif Ali and Bhagesh Bhargav gave introduction of both the guests. Vote of thanks was proposed by Pankaj Pandey.

Index Medical, Mother Mary College in final

Kabaddi and cricket matches were held on the second day of the Sports festival of Shubhdeep College of Nursing. A semi-final cricket match was also played in which Index College of Nursing gave a target of 96 runs in 10 overs to their rivals. Chasing the target, Shubhdeep Ayurved could only manage 72 runs in 10 overs. Index College of Nursing won the match. Similarly, a Kabaddi match was also played between Sapphire College of Nursing and Mother Mary College of Nursing, in which all the players performed brilliantly, with the score being 38/47. Mother Mary entered the final by registering victory over Saphaire. The players were introduced to Director of Nursing College Mukesh Giri Goswami, Om Giri Goswami and faculty members.

Daily College's Vivaan loses in semi- final

Vivaan Bidasaria, a talented player from Daly College, came close to winning title in the All-India Tennis Tournament held in Mumbai. He lost the match in the semi-final round. Indian junior team coach Sajid Lodi said Vivaan was unseeded player in the Ramesh Desai Memorial National under-12 tennis tournament and he defeated many a seeded player. Vivaan, who was a flamboyant serve and volley player, defeated Dansh Prabhuwal 6-3, 6-2 in the first round and Shiva Sharma 6-1, 6-3 in the second round. In the quarterfinals, the Indore player defeated Rithvik Katakkam 6-4, 6-1. However, in the semi-finals, Vivaan faced country’s number one Tavish Pahwa, who used his experience to win the match 6-2, 6-3. Vivaan was not in his element and made many unforced errors.

Tahir Hockey Training Center women team wins title

Tahir Hockey Training Center, Indore defeated District Hockey Association, Barwani 8-0 to win the state women hockey tournament, organized by Nimar Women Hockey Academy, Khargone at Kasarawad recently.

The players of the center did not give any chance to the Barwani team.On behalf of the winning team, Pooja Kushwaha, Ayushi Tomar, Arushi Udhde and Jai scored excellent field goals. The award for the best player of the competition was given to Pooja. Arun Yadav distributed the prizes of the event , said Kishore Shukla.

Thrilling matches in Vidhayak trophy

Indore

Thrilling matches were held in Vidhayak cricket trophy at different grounds of Indore on Thursday night. At least 12 matches were played at Nehru Stadium under the leadership of MLA Akash Vijayvargiya. In the match between North Toda Vs Ala Pura Super King, North Toda won the match. Monu Dhuldhoye was adjudged man of the match and in another matches, Ganesh Eleven , Aman Eleven Pushpa Fire, Omkar Eleven, Harsiddhi Warriors, Ansari Eleven, Resham Gali, Majeed Sheikh Cricket Club , Indore Eleven and Galaxy Eleven registered wins.

MP Golf Association Cup from February 26

Madhya Pradesh Golf Association is organizing a two-day Golf Association Cup at Royal Garha Golf Course from February 26. Arjun Dhupar, secretary, Madhya Pradesh Golf Association said that the tournament will have 18 hole, grass score, net score and close to the pin golf tournaments. The players of junior category, men's section, women's category and senior citizens can participate in this competition.

AKCA, Sriram Club register win

AKCA and Sriram Club registered win in the Hirasingh Chauhan Memorial ‘A’grade cricket tournament played on Friday.

In the match played between Indore Sports and AKCA, Indore Sports, batting first scored 203 runs in 45 overs. Anand Singh Bais scored 59 and Vishal Kalyan made 33 runs for AKCA. Puneet Narang took 3 and Pramukh Mantri 2 wickets. Chasing the target, with the help of Atharv Joshi's brilliant century of 113, Nikunj Jain 74 runs, AKCA scored 204 runs in 36 overs and won the match easily by 8 wickets. In another match, Sriram Cricket Club beat Christian Eminent Academy by 93 runs. Sriram Cricket Club batting first scored 224 runs in 46 overs. Shivam Singh made 66 and Pankaj Gaur scored 33 runs. Harshit Chatterjee and Shubham took 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Christian Eminent's made 131 in 32 overs. Prathamesh Sharma scored 23 and Raj Khare scored 24 runs. For Sriram Club Parag Jain grabbed 4 and Pawan Yadav took 2 wickets. Sriram Club won the match by 93 runs.

Suyash and Dhananjay win silver in Power Lifting competition

In the Inter-college power lifting competition, organized by Government College of Arts and Commerce at Sriram Gymnasium under Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, IPS Academy's Suyush Patidar won silver in the 59 kg category while Dhananjay Singh won silver medal in the 102 kg category. IPS Academy president Achal Chaudhary, vice-president Yogendra Jain, management member Rajesh Chaudhary, Registrar Dr Sanjay Nagar, Sports Officer Yagnesh Pathak and Assistant Sports Officer Pooja Pathak congratulated both the players for their achievements.

Indore in strong position

Indore: Indore division in a strong position against Shahdol in Parmanand Bhai Patel trophy men’s under-22 league match played at Gymkhna Ground on Friday.

On day-2 , Indore scored 439 runs for 5 wickets in 100 overs in the first innings, in reply Shahdol scored 252 runs.

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 12:29 AM IST