Indore Sports Update: Indore’s Shivkanya wins gold in All-India civil services athletics competition; MP rollball teams win bronze medals

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the first day of the All India Civil Services Athletics Competition being held in Gurgaon, Tehsildar Vinod Sonkia of Madhya Pradesh came second in the 800 meters race in the 50-60 years age group and won a silver medal. Indore ‘s Shivkanya Gupta also won silver in shot put event in 50-60 years age group and brought second medal for the state.

Madhya Pradesh handball women's team announced

The 50th senior National handball women's competition will be played in Hyderabad from March 29 to April 3. Madhya Pradesh Handball Association president Deepak Jain Tinu and general secretary Hardeep Singh Ruppal announced the team on Monday.

The team members are: Rupali Prajapat (Captain), Anushka Solanki, Aditi Batham,

Shaijal Gehlot, Drishti Tiwari, Mehak Verma, Mahima Gauhar, Nandini Shahdawat,

Mahima Sharma, Sakshi Singh, Puja Yadav, Monika Thakur, Ganga Ucharia, Kashish Verma, Neha Patel, Bhoomi Lashkari. Coaches: Arjun Singh Lamba and Deepesh Pawar, manager is Sneha Dubey.

New water purifier given to badminton hall

A new RO water purifier has been installed in Nehru Stadium badminton hall, Indore. In a simple ceremony held on Sunday, Central Excise Commissioner (Audit) Neeraj Malik inaugurated it by cutting the ribbon. The guests were welcomed by Kishan Ojha, Anil Bhandari, Hitendra Mehta and RP Singh Nayyar. Dharmesh Yashlaha conducted the programme. On this occasion, Sudhanshu Vyas, Manish Trivedi, Amit Trivedi and Ruby Nayyar were also present.

MP rollball teams win bronze medals

Madhya Pradesh boys and girls team won bronze medals in the recently concluded 2nd West Zone Mini National Rollball competition, organized by Gujarat Rollball Association, at Navrang Skating Rink, Navrangpura, Ahmedabad.

The state girls’ team defeated Gujarat 4-1 while boys’ team beat Pune Academy 3-1 in the third place match. Former Ahmedabad Mayor Meenakshi Ben Patel, SR Rathore, Dharmesh Parmar, Madhya Pradesh Rollball Association secretary Suryadutt Joshi, Rollball Federation of India's Pratap Pagar were present on the occasion. Raghuveer Thakur and Sufiyan Adil in boys category, Chayra Verma and Vanshika Nagar in girls category performed well.

RBCF beat Indore Colts Club by 86 runs, in final of Moira Cup ‘A’ grade under-15 one-day cricket tourney

In the first semi-final of Moira Cup under-15 ‘A’ grade one-day cricket tournament, organized by Dewas Cricket Academy, a match was played between RBCF and Indore Colts Club at Yashwant Club ground.

RBCF batting first scored 245 runs in 47 overs. Ansh Dadwani scored a brilliant century (126) and Jeditya Ranawat contributed 35 runs while Sarthak Verma and Junaid Khan took 3 wickets each. In reply, Indore Colts were bundled out for 159 runs in 37 overs and the match was won by RBCF, which entered the final. Bhavya Choel scored 52 runs for Indore Colts. Man of the Match award was given to Ansh Dadwani.

Indore beat Chambal Division by 143 runs in 18-year girls inter-divisional cricket tourney

Indore Division beat Chambal Division by 143 runs in the 18-year-old girls inter-divisional cricket tournament played at Morena on Monday. Indore batting first scored 214 for 5 in 50 overs. For Indore, Somya Ali 67 Kanishk Thakur 31, Vanshika Palanpur 21, Mehak Sharma 28 and Suhani Sharma scored 24 not out. Suhani Singh took 2 wickets for Chambal.

In reply, Chambal were all out for 71 runs. For Indore, Jia Jethwa took 3 wkt, Anadi Tagde and Ayushi Shukla bagged 2 wickets each and Dhani took 1 wicket. Somya Ali adjudged the best player of the match.

Sr MP wrestling team announced; Kejas Yadav will lead

Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association secretary Suresh Yadav said the selection of Madhya Pradesh wrestling senior team was completed under the guidance of Olympian Pappu Yadav and Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri. This wrestling team will participate in the Federation Cup Wrestling tournament at Ranchi (Jharkhand) from April 17 to 19. The Indian Wrestling Federation will also organise more and more wrestling tournaments like Europe. This will wrestlers improve their skills. Along with this, Madhya Pradesh Wrestling Association will also organize ranking tournament every year.

The team:

Freestyle: Rohit Patel, Saurabh Parmar, Yashpal, Govardhan Jat,Rajababu, Shubham Singh, Vijay Yadav, Raj Sante, Ashish Yadav,Abhishek Pawar.

GRECOROMAN: -Kejas Yadav (Captain), Raju Bourasi, Kunal Silawat, Udit Patel, Akash Yadav, Vijay Kumar, Akshay Rathore, Dinesh Tambe. Vikas Prajapati, Mudassar Khan.

Women-Aradhana Gaur, Rani Rana, Chhaya Patel, Nupur Prajapat, Shaheen Mansoori, Priyanka Yadav, Simran Chauhan, Aneri Sonkar, Pranjal Sonkar. Coaches-Vinay Kumar (SAI), Virendra Swamy, manager Vikas Yadav.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 01:26 AM IST