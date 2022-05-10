Indore sports update: Indian National Basketball League, Rewa Bentai team wins title; know more about city sports

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Rewa Bentai, Sarvagya Rau, AR Sprinters and CYArjen Balers team won titles in their respective categories of the Indian National Basketball League concluded at Basketball Club on Monday.

The winning teams will present a challenge in the super final to be held in Bengaluru from May 27 to 29. The winning teams of leagues held in different cities of the country will also participate in this event. Men's section witnessed a thrilling contest between the Rewa Bentai team and the Takeover team. From the very beginning, there was a fierce competition between the two teams for every point. Finally, the Rewa team won the match by 19–18 points. The Takeover team included several international players. However, they lost several free throws. The team of Gwalior got the third position. It defeated the Backbenchers by 19-13 points.

The women's final did not live up to the expectations and Sarvagya Rau's team registered an easy victory. In the final, the Invention Warriors took on the Omniscient team and the latter won the match by 16–10 points. The team of Yuva Bhavan finished third. In this match, Yuva Bhawan team defeated Gwalior Gladiators 15-7.

The title contest of the boys under-18 category was also one-sided won. Spinners won the trophy by defeating Rising Stars team by 21-7 points. From the very beginning, the Spinners swung the ball in such a way that the opposition players could not match it. The opposition team seemed to be fighting for every point. Kaka Haldar team defeated DCC Gwalior by 17-14 points to finish third. CY Arjen Bellers won the girls under-18 category title. In the final, the CY Arjen team defeated the Invention Stars team 22–9. The match was completely one-sided and there was no exciting struggle to be seen between the teams that reached the title match from the league. Indair Corporation defeated Sai Hoopers by 12-7 points to finish third.

After the finals, prizes were given away by Social worker Rishi Anand, President of MP Basketball Organization Kulwinder Singh Gill, General Secretary Avinash Anand, Laxmikant Patel of NBA and Prof SK Bundy.On this occasion, Kuldeep Hardia and Ramesh Arora were also present.

Summer camp of Medicaps begins

The Summer Camp at Medicaps International School was inaugurated by Principal Renu Gurnani on Monday. The programme was conducted by Sports Officer Bhavesh Bundela. In the camp, more than 400 children are participating in 13 events.

Football summer camp from May 11

Like every year under the aegis of Maa Kankeshwari Football Club a football summer camp will be inaugurated at Nehru Stadium ground on May 11 at 6 PM by Ramesh Mendola, President of Madhya Pradesh Olympic Association. At the end of the summer camp, all the players will be awarded certificates, medals and trophies.

Pumarth Infrastructure 15th ITC night: Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League-2022; ITC Manan Apparels wins title

Pumarth Infrastructure 15th ITC Night Tennis Ball Cricket Premier League-2022 organized at Indore Tennis Club. In the final, Manan Apparels won the title by defeating Alpha Enterprises by 14 runs.

Batting first, Manan Apparels scored 59 runs in 8 overs for the loss of 4 wickets. In reply, Alpha Enterprises were all out for 45 in 7.1 overs. The title of best all-rounder of the tournament went to Aksha Dubey, while Divya Arora won best batsman title and best bowler award went to Gaurang Narsaria.The closing ceremony was held in the presence of Devashish Nilosey , Secretary, Amitabh Vijayvargiya and Dr S S Kasliwal, Chairman, Pumarth Group. On this occasion, Anil Dhupar, Secretary, Indore Tennis Club and Satish Rawat were also present.

Sartaj league badminton tourney begins

The 60th Sartaj League Badminton Competition, organized by Sartaj Academy, started here at Narayan Bagh Bal Vikas Kendra Badminton Hall on Monday. On the first day, Priyanshi Patel, Sandili Goyal, Aradhya Arya, Yashika Jaiswal, Tejas Ghyar, Man Barjatya, Ashutosh Binnani, Aarav Goyal and Vansh Jaiswal won their league matches.

Sartaj Academy Managing Director, Dharmesh Yashlaha said that the matches are being held on league basis.

Summer camp at Golden International School begins

The children are showing great enthusiasm in the summer camp organized by Golden International School, which started on Monday. The camp will conclude on June 4.

Students from various schools in Indore are participating in numerous activities such as swimming, basketball, zumba, football, lawn tennis, badminton, Art and Craft, Fashion Designing, Classic Dance and Music and learnt nuances of the same.At the start of summer camp, the Swimming Pool built for national events was inaugurated by Principal of Choithram School Uttam Jha.According to Gopal Agrawal, Director of Golden International School, the main aim of building a swimming pool is for all students to learn swimming. On this auspicious occasion the Principal of the school Reena Khurana and Vice Principal Suman Mishra were also present.The event was conducted by Poonam Maheshwari and vote of thanks was proposed by sports officer Santosh Yadav.

Navya Goyal secures 14th position

Navya Goyal, a talented 13-year-old chess player of the Sanjay Kasliwal Memorial Chess Academy, performed excellently and secured the 14th position in the National Amateur below 1700 rating chess competition held at Jaipur recently. He won 7 matches and lost only 2 by which he got 7 points out of 9.Navya is also the u-14 runner-up of Madhya Pradesh, said Piyush Jamindar.

Powerlifting competition concludes

Shri Ram Gym organised a powerlifting competition at Robot Square in which more than 140 players participated and showcased their skills. The competition was inaugurated by Sanjeev Razdan, Shantuna Sharma and Deep Shah, and the role of adjudicators in the competition were carried out by Ram Tare, Ramesh Namdev, Yunus Patel, Bhim Sharma, Manoj Sharma, Dharmendra Paliwal, Manish Paliwal, Vikas Joshi, Aditya Divedi, and Rajesh Parmar. The guests of the prize distribution function were Narayan Prasad Kabirpanthi, former Minister of Madhya Pradesh and Mahesh Sharma. The programme was conducted by Jitendra Swami and vote of thanks was proposed by Gunjan Shrivastav.

The results were as follows:-

Male-53 kg sub junior category-First Aditya Patel, 2nd Piyush Solanki, third Krishna Rathore. 53 kg junior class- first Vasudev salawat. 59 kg sub junior category- First Sumit Rajput, second Ashish Jatav, third Kris Nigole. 59 kg junior class- First Chandan Kushwaha, second Vinay Bamne, third Krishna Raghuvanshi. 59 kg senior class- First Akhilesh Mandloi, second Sumit Biswas, third Mangesh Choudhary. 66 kg sub junior category- First Gautam Chauhan, second Vishnu Nath, third Avinash Gangle. 66 kg junior class- First Mohit Verma, second Yuvraj Jaiswal, third Prateek kumawat.

66 kg senior category- First Shubham Vishwas, second Sebastian's Dickson, third Bhagwan Singh. 66 kg master class- First Vipin Purkar. 74 kg sub junior category- first Naman Pathrod, second Deepak Tiwari, third Tanishk Paliwal. 74 kg junior class- First Aman Bhagat, second Haider Shah, third Soheb Mansoori. 74 kg senior class- First Virendra Lodhi, second Chandan Goyal. 83 kg sub junior category- First Sahil Makwana, second Yash Budhlani. 83 kg junior class- First Tushar Dubey, second Varun Ahirwar, third Abhyankar Malviya. 83 kg senior class- First Gaurav Kukreja, second Gurpreet Singh Thakkar. 83 kg master class- First Naresh Malviya. 93 kg sub junior category- First Raj Verma. 93 kg junior class- First Ashish Yadav, second Shahbaz Khan. 93 kg senior class- First Mohit Goyal, second Yogesh Pawar. 93 kg master class- First Sanjeev Razdan, second Rajesh Parmar. 105 kg junior class- First Shahraj Singh Pawar, second Anand Gwala, third Manasvi Dubey. 105 kg senior class- First Buddhadev Sinha. 120 kg sub junior category- First Yash Rawat, second Yogya yadav, third Yuvraj Solanki. 120 kg senior class- First Sudarshan Tiwari. 120+ Kg sub junior category- first Chetan Kasotia. 120+kg Junior Category- first Abhishek Shukla.

