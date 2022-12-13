Indore Sports Update: Emerald, Modern, Birla and Doon school starts campaign with wins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Hosts Emerald Heights, Modern School Delhi, Birla Public School and The Doon School made winning start in the All India IPSC Cricket Tournament being played here at Emarald Heights School on Monday. Emerald Heights beat PPS Nabha by 9 wickets. PPS Nabha's team was reduced to 95 runs while playing first. Apar Sandhu scored 42 runs. Swayamdeep took four wickets. In reply, Emerald Heights won the match by scoring 96 runs for 1 wicket in 8 overs. Mahil Kala scored 55 runs. In the second match, Modern School defeated Yadvendra School by 10 wickets. Yadvendra School scored 81 runs. In reply, Modern School won the match scoring 82 runs without losing a wicket. Destination Motwani scored 47 runs. Birla Public School beat LK Singhania School by 8 wickets. Playing first, Singhania School scored 132 runs for 7 wickets in 20 overs. Manthan Agarwal scored 47 runs. In reply, Birla Public School won the match scoring 134 runs for 2 wickets in 19.2 overs. Satwik Sharma contributed 37 runs. The inauguration was done by Directors due Muktesh Singh and Siddharth Singh.

Rishina, Shaurya and Shreyashi win titles

In the Open Golden Trophy Tennis tournament organized by Golden International School, , Rishina Tripathi defeated Arohi Chaudhary by 6-2 in a tough match and captured the trophy in 12 years girls age group. Priyamvada Yadav got the third place. In the 12-year-old age group, Shaurya Swami won the title by defeating Shivansh Agarwal 6-4 in the finals. Riyansh Deep Narvare got the third position. Shreyashi Agarwal won the title by defeating Reva Malik 6-3 in the final match of 14 year old girls category School’s Chairman Mahesh Agarwal blessed the players after getting introduced during the match.On this occasion, Director Gopal Agarwal was also present.

Power lifters of MP show skill in NZ, win five medals: Praritesh Pal of Indore bags silver

Powerlifters of Madhya Pradesh won 5 medals including 2 golds in Commonwealth Classic and Equipped Sub-Junior, Junior, Senior (Open) and Masters (Men and Women) Power lifting and Bench press Championship held at Auckland City, New Zealand recently.

In the women's category of the classic power lifting, Muskan Shaikh Khan won the gold medal in the sub-junior 63 kg category with a lift of 105 kg squat, 57.5 kg bench press and 120 kg dead lift for a total lift of 282.5 kg. In the men's junior category, Pramesh Singh secured the sixth position in the 105 kg weight category, while in the women's category; Yashika Sharma also secured the sixth position in the 84+ kg weight category.Sumit Singh Thakur won the gold medal in the junior category in the equipped power lifting category by lifting 255 kg squat, 147.5 kg bench press and 255 kg dead lift in the 74 kg weight category, thus lifting a total of 657.5 kg.Indore's young powerlifter Praritesh Pal performed brilliantly in the senior (open) category in the 120+ kg category by lifting 250 kg squat, 180 kg bench press and 200 kg dead lift, lifting a total of 630 kg and won the silver medal.Alex V Minz won the silver medal in the junior 74 kg weight category with a lift of 247.5 kg squat, 175 kg bench press and 230 kg dead lift for a total lift of 652.5 kg.Shailendra Sevatiya Championship performed brilliantly in the senior (open) category by lifting 275 kg squat, 170 kg bench press and 260 kg dead lift in the 74 kg senior category, lifting a total of 705 kg and won the silver medal.This information was given by Yogendra Hardia, Satyanarayan Waria and Kamal Nadwana.

Wrestling coach Vinay to go to Cambodia

Indore's national wrestling coach Vinay Kumar on the recommendation of Olympian Pappu Yadav will attend world wrestling level one referee Course at Cambodia from Dec 14 to 18. On this selection, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Suresh Yadav, Govind Gurjar, Vikas Yadav and Virendra Swami wished to Vinay for his achievements.

Brilliant performance by Anjan, Vivek

In the Rajaram Memorial Trophy IDCA’ B ‘grade Elite One Day cricket tournament, a match was played between Index Cricket Academy and Indore Kings Club. Index Academy won the toss and batting first scored 165 runs. Anjan Haldar made 65 runs off 36 balls. Sanjay Chauhan took six wickets for Indore Kings, in response the Indore Kings team reduced to 150 runs.Vivek Chaudhary took 5 wickets while bowling deadly and Anjan Haldar took taking 3 wickets.