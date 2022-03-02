Indore Sports Update: District II open TT from March 7; Sports promoter Sunil Dwivedi retires

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The second district open table tennis tournament of the session will be organized from March 7. The competition will be played here at Abhay Khel Prashal.

Giving the above information, Indore District Table Tennis Association (IDTTA) secretary Nilesh Ved said matches will be held in various categories like men, women's singles, youth, junior, sub-junior and cadet.

Gagan Chandrawat will be the chief umpire of the competition. Nilesh Pardesi and Prashant Vyas will assist him. Players want to participate in the competition can submit their entries online on Basics Sports App by March 5 till 6 PM.

Sports promoter Sunil Dwivedi retires

Indore: Sunil Kumar Dwivedi, sports promoter of New India Assurance Company, retired from the post of Senior Divisional Manager after 35 years of service.

Apart from his service, Dwivedi took keen interest in sports activities. In his tenure, a recreation club was developed and inter-division sports meet s were held. At the farewell function, new divisional manager Brahmanand Wagh was also present. During his service period, Dwivedi worked at 9 different places in MP and Chhattisgarh. The welcome address was done by Chandra Shekhar Bhati, Mahendra Singh Rathore and Lokendra Saxena and Harish Neema. The function was conducted by Avinash Joshi, Administrative Officer. A vote of thanks was proposed by Vijay Sharma, Dewas Branch Manager. On this occasion, large number of his colleagues from different offices were present.

Trivedi Memorial badminton concludes

Double success for Monica, Mudit.Titles for Aditya, Shreya, Dilip and Pawan

Monika Chauhan and Mudit Jumnani recorded double success in the Prabhash Chandra Trivedi Memorial Badminton Competition, organized by Indore District Badminton Association, here at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Aditya Singh won the men's singles while Dilip Dhanwani and Pawan Prajapati won doubles title in 45+ category. Shrey Jain and Mudit Jumnani won men's doubles title and Monika Chauhan won the women's singles title.

In this event, Aditya Singh defeated Vibhor Chand 13-21, 21-16, 21-15 in the men's singles final. Second-ranked Monika Chauhan defeated Aishwarya Srivastava 18-21,21-14,21-13 in women’s singles final.

Monika Chauhan and Mudit Jumnani beat Sakshi Tomar and Gaurav Yogi easily 21-7,21-7 in the mixed doubles final. Mudit Jumnani and Shrey Jain beat the second seed Nitin Lashkari and Ankit Mohta 21-14,17-21,21-18 in men's doubles final, first seed Dilip Dhanwani and Pawan Prajapati in 45+ doubles final defeated second seed Manish Trivedi and Ambrish Nadkar 21-7, 21-18 in 45+ doubles final.

Prizes were distributed by Central Excise Commissioner (Audit) Niruv Kumar Malik, Central Excise Assistant Commissioner Shyam Mangal, Central Bank of India Regional Manager P Sampath Kumaran and Pankaj Dixit.Assistant Commissioner of Police Prashant Choubey, Residency Club sports secretary Shekhar Tiwari, former state winner Sanjeevani Dhawale, Vandana Devgirikar, Subhash Khamrola, Vijay Rangnekar, Kishan Ojha, RP Singh Nayar, Dharmesh Yashlaha and Manish Trivedi were also present. Special prizes were given to Aishwarya Srivastava, Prachi Choubey, Amit Trivedi and Sakshi Tomar. The program was conducted by Shakati Trivedi.

MP state ranking Yoga championship on March 20

Indore Corporation Yogasan Sports Association under the aegis of Madhya Pradesh Yoga Association is organizing a state-ranking Yoga Sports Championship March 20 here at Pritamlal Dua Auditorium.

Association’s secretary Ishwar Singh Chauhan said the championship would be organized in mini, sub-junior, junior and senior categories for boys and girls. The Madhya Pradesh team for the All India Yoga Sports Championship to be held in April will be selected from this championship. Those wishing to participate in the championship can submit their entries by March 15 to Rohit Bajpai at the association office.

RBCF enters final

In the semifinals match of Hira Singh Chauhan Memorial’ A’ grade one-day cricket tournament, organized by Indore Sports, RBC F reached the final by defeating Laxman Singh Academy by 6 wickets. Laxman Singh Academy, batting first scored 211 runs in 50 overs. Harsh Gawli made 49 while Saurabh Parihar scored 33 runs for the Academy. Amal Chandel 3 and Shivansh Chaturvedi took 2 wickets for RBCF.

Chasing the target, RBCF reached the target by scoring 212 runs in 34 overs losing only 4 wickets. Nikhil Mishra 96 and ​​ Salman Khan’s 57 runs were the main scorers for the winners. Raj Chauhan took 2 wickets for Laxman Singh Academy.

