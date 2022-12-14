Indore Sports Update: Diamond Club, Chirag United and Mhow Academy win matches

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Diamond Football Club Mhow, Chirag United Mhow, Mhow Academy and Sporting Union won their matches in the first phase of All India Gold Cup football competition organized by Moira Sariya and Sports and Youth Welfare Department in memory of former minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran here at Nehru Stadium on Tuesday.

Diamond Football Club Mhow defeated Gulshan Football Club 3-0 in a one-sided encounter. Zainul scored in the 15th minute while Shahrukh Khan scored double in the 40th and 50th minutes. In the second match, Chirag United, Mhow defeated Khajrana United, Indore 5-3 in the tiebreaker. Both the teams were leveled at 1-1. Ali scored in the 42nd minute for Khajrana United and Aftab scored in the 70th minute for Chirag United. In the third match, Mhow Academy defeated Rajmohalla XI Indore 2-1 in a thrilling match. For Mhow Academy, Harsh scored in the 21st minute and Raja in the 52nd minute. Chetan scored for Rajmohalla in the 10th minute of the match. In another match, Sporting Union defeated Indore Road Mhow 5-2 in the penalties. Both the teams were tied at 2-2.

Title success for Prajwal, Ridam, Advika and Somya

In the finals of District Open Table Tennis Competition, Prajwal Yadav beat Ridam Garha 3-0 in the under-13 boys category. Ridam also beat Bhavyansh Kothari 3-1 in the under-15 boys category. Advika Agarwal won the title by defeating Aarna Upadhyay 3-2 in the girls' category, Somya Jain won the title by defeating Advika Agarwal 3-1 in the under-17 girls' category.

Nikku, Venkatesham, Anand and Nithin register wins

Under the aegis of Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, Nikku Pillai, Nitin Agarwal of Madhya Pradesh, Anand Raghuvanshi of Maharashtra and Venkatesham of Railways won the double elimination round in 15 red snooker matches being played in the second SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship on Tuesday.

Nikku beat to Harish Gandhi 3-2 , Venkatesham beat Mahendra Chauhan 3-2, Anand Raghuvanshi beat Gautam Verma 3-1, Ramanpreet Singh beat Nikunj Singh 3-1, Nitin Agarwal beat Dheeraj 3-1, Rohan Sharma beat Prateek Jain 3-1, Nitin Gupta defeated Ken Simon 3-1, Kunal beat Raghunathan 3-0, Vinayak Agarwal beat Tejas Semani 3-0, Rohan Kothare beat Rohan Sahni 3-0 and Vinay Kothari defeated Mohammad Taufeeq 3-2 to keep his claim strong. In the women's section of 15 red snooker, Vidya Pillai beat Ananya Patel 2-0, Varsha Sanjeev beat Nita Sanghvi 2-0, Anupama Ramachandran beat Natasa Chetan 2-0, Ami Kamani beat Nita Kothari 2-0 and Ishika Shah beat Shilpa 2-0 to consolidate their positions in the group.

All India IPSC Cricket Tournament: 2nd consecutive win for Emerald Heights

Hosts Emerald Heights International School registered their second win in the All India IPSC Cricket Tournament. The attraction of the match were Mahil Kala and Yashraj Patel, who took two wickets each. In the match played at Emerald Heights International School, the host team defeated DPS Mathura by eight wickets. Batting first, DPS scored 64 runs. Yuvraj Singh scored 13 runs. In reply, Emerald Heights School chased down the target by losing two wickets in just 7.3 overs. Mahil also contributed with the bat and scored 29 runs.

In the second match, MNSS Rai defeated Daly College, Indore by eight wickets. The Daly College team scored 59 runs in 14.3 overs while playing first. Krishneshwar Singh contributed maximum 28 runs. Shivam Kumar took three and Rajat bagged two wickets. In reply, MNSS Rai won the match by losing two wickets. Sachin Sudhanshu scored 25 and Sumit Jangra scored 23 runs. In the third match of the day, Birla Public School defeated Yadvendra School by five wickets. Yadvendra Public School, Mohali batting first scored 84 runs in 20 overs. Manan Taneja contributed 33 runs. Chirag Bhati took three and Shahid took two wickets. In reply, Birla School won the match scoring 85 runs for five. Satvik Sharma scored 28 runs while Mantap and Prabal took two wickets each.

