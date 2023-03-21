Indore Sports Update: Devyani, Pramod and Gaurav will go to Brazil

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Devyani Valhe (Class 10) player, Pramod Gangrade coach and Gaurav Patel as associate team member have been selected the 5th Brazilian PARA Open tournament to be held in São Paulo from March 24 to 26. All three will leave Mumbai on March 22.

Giving this information, PARA organization head Om Soni and Jayesh Acharya said that the 21-member Indian team is participating in the PARA PJST Brazil Open tournament.

Pramod Gangarade previously served as coach in Commonwealth Games and other international events. Devyani and Gaurav will represent the Indian team for the first time. On the appointment of all three, LIC Senior Divisional Manager Rajeev Jolly, Pramod Soni, Rinku Achaya, Nilesh Ved, Amit Kotiya, Narendra Sharma and Dharam Banjara congratulated the selected officials.

National Wheelchair Tennis tourney to be held in city

National Wheelchair Tennis Tournament, organized by Madhya Pradesh Tennis Association under the aegis of Tennis Federation of India, will be organized here at Indore Tennis Club from March 27 to 31. A total of Rs 3.50 lakh cash prizes will be awarded to both in male and female categories. Indian Tennis Federation General Secretary Anil Dhupar said that this is the first time in the country when the National Championship of Wheelchair tennis is going to be organized.

Top 40 players of the country will participate in it. Players from Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha, Haryana and other states are participating in this championship. A total prize money of Rs 2.5 lakh will be distributed in the men's category. In the women's category, a total prize money of Rs 1 lakh will be distributed.Tournament director Arjun Dhupar said that special preparations are being made for this tournament. Men's and women's singles and doubles matches will be played in the tournament. Anton D'Souza of Maharashtra has been appointed as the chief referee for this tournament.

Shreya, Ansh, Vidhan to participate in National Taekwondo Competition

Three players from Indore district will participate in the 36th Sub-Junior National-Level Taekwondo Competition to be played in Cuttack (Orissa) from March 25 to 27.Shreya Simraiya (-32 Kg) in the girls category and Ansh Dalal (- 29 Kg) and Vidhan Mishra (- 50 Kg) in the boys category will represent the Madhya Pradesh Taekwondo team.

Vikas Simraiya and Itisha Jinwal will be the coaches of the boys and girls, respectively. On this achievement of the players, President of Indore Taekwondo Development Association Prashant Mahant and all the office bearers of the association congratulated the players.

