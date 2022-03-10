Indore Sports Update: Colorful events held in ITC on Women's Day; Senior men's Obaidullah Kha Hockey Cup from March 21

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A colorful programme was organized for tennis players and their mothers on the International Women's Day here at Indore Tennis Club (ITC). Anil Dhupar, secretary of Indore Tennis Club, said that in this programme, many entertaining games and Lucky doubles matches were organized in which the winning participant was given award.

The winning pair of Lucky Doubles was Arisha Sayyed-Alifia Khabi while the runner-up pair was Vedika Sridhar-Palak Malviya. Chief guests were Smita Bhardwaj, Niti Agarwal and Aishwarya Agarwal. The programme was conducted by Surbhi Dhupar while vote of thanks was proposed by Sajid Lodi.

Titles for Aradhya, Sumaiya, Yash and Pavi

Aradhya Ved, Sumaiya Sultan, Yash Dubey and Pavi Pardeshi played brilliantly in the finals of the second District Open Table Tennis Tournament, organized by Indore District Table Tennis Association here at Abhay Prashal and won titles.

In the final, Aaradhya Ved defeated Prajjwal Yadav 3-0 in the boys’ category (under-15 age group). Sumaiya Sultan defeated Bhavya Rao 3-0 in the girls category, Yash Dubey in the boys category under-17 age group, beat Aradhya Ved 3-1 and Pavi Pardesi beat Advika Agarwal 3-0.

In the semi-finals played earlier, in under-15 age group, Aradhya defeated Abu Bakr 3-1, Prajjwal defeated Dumani Dutta 3-0. In the girls category, Bhavya defeated Bushra Hashmi 3-1, Sumaiya defeated Pavi Pardesi 3-2. In the under-17 age group, Yash defeated Samyak Lunkad 3-0. Pavi defeated Zakia Sultan 3-0.

Senior men's Obaidullah Kha Hockey Cup from March 21

Hockey Indore Association secretary Kishore Shukla said senior men's Obaidullah Kha Hockey Cup tournament will be held from March 21 to 27 in Bhopal.

He said that for it, a selection trial will be held in Jabalpur from March 11 to 12 for the Hockey Madhya Pradesh team. In the selection trial, only 5 selected players from Indore have been invited.

Medal winners honored

Representing India in Asian power lifting and bench press championship in Istanbul (Turkey), 14 players from Madhya Pradesh team won medals. This is the biggest achievement till date for the state players. MP Powerlifting Association honored them by giving tracksuits and certificates. Vishwamitra Awardee Davinder Singh Khanuja, Dinesh Songra, Devendra Nahar, Yogendra Hardia, Shriram Tare, Ramesh Chand Namdev, Louis Narona, Ashish Jain, Dharmendra Paliwal, Manish Paliwal, Narendra Birade, Jitendra Swamy, Chandan Choudhary, Bhim Sonkar, Mukesh Bhilware, Arun Sharma, Shantuna Sharma and Vikas Joshi honored the medal winners in the function.

The players who won the medals were: Monish Chakraborty 105 kg sub junior bronze, Haider Shah 74kg junior silver, Luv Malik 74kg junior bronze, Dhruv Raj Kure 59kg open 1 silver, Ankit Chauhan 120kg open 1 bronze and fourth, Paritesh Pal 120+ kg open 1 silver, Ashok Kumar Tiwari 74 kg master-3, gold, Sanjeev Razdan 93 kg master-3 gold, Shashikant Dubey 83 kg master-4, 2 gold, Aditya Bairagi 69 kg junior silver, Pooja Mali 47 Kg open 1 silver, Isha Singh 84 Kg open 4 silver, Meena Sharma 63 Kg master 1, 2 gold, Shivkanaya Gupta 76 kg master-2, 8 gold. This information was given by Dinesh Paliwal.

Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tourney: Star Club register huge win by 10 wickets

Star Club registered a huge win by defeating Siddhi Vinayak Club by 10 wickets in the Sureshchandra Lunawat Memorial under-18 cricket tournament played on Wednesday. Siddhi Vinayak Cricket Club batting first scored 88 runs for all out in 32.2 overs. Hitendra Jat and Hrishikesh Paan contributed 12 runs each. Ayam Sardana took 5 and Sachin Mandloi bagged 4 wickets for Star Club.

In reply, Star Club team scored 92 runs in 10.2 overs without losing wicket and won the match by 10 wickets. Aryan Bais contributed 45 while Sachin Mandloi scored 32 runs. The Man of the Match award was given to Sachin Mandloi.

Christian Eminent Academy win by 83 runs

In the same tournament, the second match was played between Rising Star Cricket Club and Christian Eminent Academy, in which Christian Eminent Academy batting first scored 227 runs for all out in 49 overs. Ayush Gora scored 70 and Varun Nair contributed 43 runs. For Rising Star Cricket Club, Bittu Kumar took 3, and Dhananjay Vaishnav and Animesh bagged 2 wickets each. Chasing the target, Rising Star Cricket Club could only manage 164 runs in 32 overs and the match was won by Christian Eminent Academy by 63 runs. Ambesh Chauhan, Aditya Rajput and Gautam Bourasi contributed 34 runs for Rising Star Cricket Club. Yashraj Chauhan took 4 and Niraj Grover took 2 wickets for Christian Eminent Academy. Man of the Match award was given to Ayush Gora.

Indore in strong position

Indore division is in a strong position against Rewa in the Parmanandbhai Patel inter- division trophy under-22 league matches being played at Gymkhna Ground. On day-2 , Indore scored 330 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their first innings . For Indore, Abhishek Mavi scored 120 runs, Dev Barnale scored 48 and Atharv Joshi made 32. At stumps, Gautam Joshi 103 and Sagar Solanki 9 were on the crease. Rewa scored 255 runs in the first innings.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 01:46 AM IST