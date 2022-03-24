Indore Sports Update: City stands overall champion at Sub-Junior State Kurash Competition; Indore division wins Parmanand Bhai Patel Trophy

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): On the concluding day of Daly College annual sports, a hockey match was played between the alumni and the current students and the latter won it by a slender margin of 3-2. Gaurav Singh, Ratham Kohli and Safal Samaiah scored for the winners while Gurkeerat Hora and Ankit Satya reduced the margin for the alumni.

Besides the hockey match, basketball matches were also played on Wednesday, the last day of annual sports. The alumni team won the match by 45-23. A girls' basketball match was also played on the day. It was won by the current students' team (45-5). This time football and shooting competitions were won by the present Dalians while the tennis and squash competitions were won by the Old Dalians.

Narendra Singh Jhabua, president of Daly College Board, was the chief guest of the prize distribution ceremony. Kamlesh Kasliwal, president of Old Dalians Association welcomed the chief guest, who gave away prizes to the winners.

In his speech, he narrated the excellence of Daly College in various sporting events and said he has been attending the sporting event for the last several years and even today he feels excited to attend the event.

After this, Principal Neeraj Kumar Badhoutia, in his brief remarks, congratulated the players and said world-class facilities are being provided in the Daly College in sports and other fields. He also congratulated coaches on the occasion. Secretary Tejveer Juneja, on behalf of Old Dalian Association, proposed a vote of thanks. Jhanvi Tiwari conducted the prize distribution ceremony. On this occasion, Sports secretary of Old Dalian Association, Mayur Singh Jhabua, Senior Old Dalian Madhav Dhabhai, Vice-Principal Ahmed Ansari besides a large number of Old Dalians, teachers and existing students were present.

Indore stands overall champion at Sub-Junior State Kurash Competition

The sub-junior state Kurash competition was held at TIT College, Bhopal recently. Indore district won the championship by winning 7 gold medals while Bhopal district bagged 6 gold and the third place was secured by Jabalpur district with 4 gold.

State Kurash Association secretary Rahul Vyas said the first place players in the competition will represent the state in the National Kurash competition to be held in Dhanbad from March 27 to 29. Coaches of the team will be Shashank Singh and Parineeta More while manager will be Dr Lalit Paneri.

Celebration at Sartaj Academy on achievement of Lakshya

Players of Sartaj Academy celebrated the success of Lakshya Sen, who was runners-up in the revently concluded in the All England Open Badminton Championships. Academy’s Managing Director and coach Dharmesh Yashlaha distributed sweets to the players and others. According to tradition, Rangpanchami was also celebrated at Narayan Bagh Child Development Centre.

Shivangi selected in state hockey team

Shivangi Verma of Tahir Hockey Training Center, Indore selected in the Madhya Pradesh junior hockey team to take part in the national tournament. Hockey Indore Secretary Kishore Shukla said that Hockey Madhya Pradesh team will participate in Hockey India's 12th Junior Women's Hockey Championship at Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh) from March 23 to April 3. Shivangi Verma is the only player from Indore division to represent the state team.

Indore division wins Parmanand Bhai Patel Trophy

IDCA Secretary Devashish Nilose said the Inter-Divisional Late Parmanand Bhai Patel Under-22 Trophy final match was played at Neemkheda, Jabalpur between Indore and Bhopal Division. Indore division won this competition by defeating Bhopal division by an innings and 139 runs. On this victory, Chairman of IDCA Kailash Vijayvargiya congratulated the Indore team members , coach, manager and selection committee and officials of Indore division. The trophy was awarded by Dr Nishit Patel (President of Jabalpur Divisional Cricket Association and the grandson of Late Parmanandbhai Patel in presence of Dharmesh Patel, Hon Secretary, JDCA.

Brief Scores –

Bhopal Innings : All out 240 in 106 Overs

Divyansh Jain – 54, Palash Choudhary 32, Akash Rajawat – 6 wkts

Indore Innings : 510/9 d in 180.1 Overs

Dev Barnale – 231, Sarthak Acharya – 85, Abhishek MAvi – 67, Tanishk Yadav – 3 wkts

Bhopal 2nd Innings : All out 139 in 56 overs

Prithviraj Tomar – 35, Prakhar Sharma – 37, Akash Rajawat – 3 wkts, Rajrshi Shrivastava – 3 wkts, Sagar Solanki – 3 wkts

Madhya Pradesh score 268 runs in first innings

The Madhya Pradesh team bundled out for 268 runs in the four-day CK Nayudu men’s under-25 cricket tournament against Hyderabad at Trivandrum on Wednesday. Hyderabad took the 19 runs lead. At the close of the day-2 , Hyderabad were 13 for 4 in their second innings.

Hansaben Rathore to lead MP wrestling team- Under-17 state wrestling competition concludes

Madhya Pradesh State Wrestling Association secretary Suresh Yadav said all the bouts have been completed in the under-17 state wrestling competition and the tournament came to an end on Tuesday. Wrestlers of Madhya Pradesh will participate in the national wrestling competition to be held in Ranchi from April 15 to 17. On the occasion, the wrestlers were awarded gold, silver, bronze medals by BJP city president Gaurav Ranadive. Olympian Pappu Yadav, Vikram Awardee Omprakash Khatri, Suresh Yadav were present.

The MP wrestling teams are as follows-

Free style boys- 45kg Vardan Rathore,48kg Abhishek Singh Yadav,51kg Yogesh Bijore,55kg Bobby Malviya,60kg Rohit Prajapat,65kg Harshvardhan Bhoyar,71kg ​​Rohan Kumar,80kg Jatin Pathak,92kg Harshit Pal,110kg Raj Sachan.

Greco-Roman style-45kg Neeraj Patel,48kg Lakhan Mali,51kg Ramanuj Tomar,55kg Sumit Mandor,60kg Naman Jadhav,65kg Mahesh Rathore,71kg​​Sahil Pol,80kg Aurangzeb Khan,110kg Darshan Dangi.

Girls team- 40kg Diya Shakya, 43kg Muskan Patel, 46kg Rashi Yadav, 49kg Payal Patel, 53kg Shivani Sharma, 57kg Hansaben Rathore, 61kg Pavi Chandravanshi, 65kg Meghna Chavre, 69kg Kashish Verma, 73kg Anju Karosia.Coaches - Vikas Yadav, Vinay Kumar (SAI), Arvind Patel (Railways), manager Govind Gujjar.

