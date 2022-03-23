Bhopal: State touches new height of development in past two years, says V D Sharma

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP state president V D Sharma has said that the state has created a new history of development under the leadership of Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in the last two years.

Sharma made the above remark during talking to the media persons in Bhopal on Wednesday.

Two years back on March 23, 2020, Chouhan again took the oath as a Chief Minister of the state. He became the CM after toppling the Kamal Nath government on March 20, 2020.

Sharma said, “Today is the day when the BJP leaders saved the state.”

Sharma claimed that the GDP of the state was the highest in the nation with 1.74 percent, adding that CM Chouhan had safely pulled out the state from COVID 19 pandemic and brought the development on track.

“CM Chouhan had adopted PM Modi’s concept of Atmanirbhar Bharat and prepared a roadmap of Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh which is first in the nation”, Sharma said.

The CM had waived off the electricity bills of 88 lakh houses and had given 11 percent DA to the government employees, Sharma claimed.

CM Chouhan had fulfilled the promise of making a ‘dacoit free’ state. The SIMI activists were also removed from the state, Sharma added.

ALSO READ Bhopal Literature Festival at Bharat Bhavan from March 25

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 03:26 PM IST