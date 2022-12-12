Indore Sports Update: Adivasi United, Young Adivasi register big wins

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Adivasi United and Young Adivasi registered a thumping wins on the first day in the Gold Cup cash prize football competition in the memory of former Minister Prakash Sonkar and Suresh Aran at Nehru Stadium on Sunday.

The first match of the first phase of the tournament was played between Adivasi United and Grass Roots XI. In which Adivasi won 3-1 by performing in a blistering manner. The first goal for Adivasi United was scored by Rohit Bhabor in the 6th minute, Nilesh Singar in the 25th minute and Avinash Bhabor in the 55th minute. On the other hand, Sumit scored the only goal for Grass Root XI in the 40th minute. In the second match, Young Adivasi defeated Indore Travels by 3-1. Adarsh in the 15th minute, Prashant in the 54th minute and Abhishek in the 81st minute scored field goals for Young Adivasi. And for Indore Travels, Anmol scored the only goal in the 28th minute. Earlier, The competition was inaugurated in the chief hospitality of District Collector Dr Ilaiyaraaj T. It was presided over by MLA Mahendra Hardia.

Four matches will be played on Monday:

1 Golden Club Indore v. Nayapura XI

2 Young SF Boys v. Second Paltan

3 Adivasi Academy Vs Leaders Club

4 Sporting Union V. Indore Road Mhow

6 red snooker: Pankaj, Ishpreet to fight for title

In the 2nd SAGE National Billiards-Snooker Championship, the title match of 6 red snooker will be played between world champion Pankaj Advani and Ishpreet Singh.

Pankaj of PSPB easily defeated Kamal Chawla of Railways 6-1 in the semifinals. Pankaj won the match 52-1, 38-1, 36-24, 0-63, 32-25, 60-0, 46-0.In the second semi-final, Maharashtra's Ishpreet Singh defeated PSPB's Dhwaj Hariya 6-1 to enter final. It did not take long for Ishpreet to win the match as he easily won 6 out of 7 frames. He won the match 35-27, 58-0, 0-63, 40-1, 72-1, 59-0, 50-0.

The women's title match will be played between Vidya Pillai and Varsha Sanjeev. Vidya of Karnataka defeated Ami Kamani of MP 4-1 in the semi-finals. Vidya won the match 31-11, 40-9, 34-3, 0-64, 30-18. In the second semi-final, Karnataka's Varsha defeated Tamil Nadu's Anupama Ramachandran 4-2. Varsha won the match 49-16, 30-35, 40-1, 15-45, 41-30, 41-17. Sunil Bajaj, secretary of the Indian Billiards-Snooker Association, said matches of double elimination round of 15-red snooker have also started.

All-India IPSC cricket tourney begins today

School teams across the country will compete in the All-India IPSC Cricket Tournament, hosted by the Emerald Heights International School, from December 12. School principal Siddharth Singh said boys teams of Under 19 years will participate in the tournament. Matches will be played on two grounds used for Ranji matches. Due to large number of participating teams, matches will also be held on other grounds. All the grounds have been prepared, so that teams coming from other states get international-level experience. It is worth mentioning that many players who have played in this prestigious tournament have made it to the national team. The competition will start at 9 am in the presence of school’s director Muktesh Singh.

Title success for Mahuri, Rudransh and Advika

In the finals of District open TT competition, Rudransh Jha beat Virat Wankhede 3-1 in Under-11 boys category, Mahuri Shelgaonkar beat Divyanshi Chaturvedi 3-2 in under-11 girls category. In the 13 age group, Advika Agarwal won the title by defeating Hiya Patel 3-0. In under-11 age group semi-finals boys, Virat Wankhede beat Yuvan Sharma 3-1, Rudransh Jha beat Arav Soni 3-0, in the girls' category Mahuri beat Sanvi Singhal 3-1, and Divyanshi beat Nehal Nahar. In girls Under-13, Advika Agarwal defeated Divyanshi Chaturvedi 3-1, and Hiya Patel defeated Mahuri Shelgaonkar 3-0 to enter finals.