Indore Sports Roundup: Triple Tons Power Cricket Rout, Golf Duo Triumph, Young Champions Shine, Wrestling Showdown Awaits | AI-generated

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore will host the 48th Inter-regional State-level Wrestling Competition of the Madhya Pradesh State Electricity Board at Malharashram School Wrestling Arena on December 8.

Around 60 wrestlers and athletes from nearly 10 teams are expected to compete in the one-day championship.

The field will feature representatives of all three power distribution companies along with teams from power generation, transmission units and thermal power plants.

Participants have been asked to report in Indore on December 7.

Madhya Pradesh West Zone Electricity Distribution Company’s Indore City Circle superintendent engineer Manendra Garg said the competition is being organised under the guidance of managing director Anoop Kumar Singh and chief general manager Prakash Singh Chauhan.

Senior engineers Vikas Kumar, Pradeep Mishra and Vishal Verma have been made in-charge of the event, assisted by 15 personnel.

Kirtan, Tanisha handed MP captaincy

Kirtan Gaur and Tanisha Gaur will lead the Madhya Pradesh boys’ and girls’ teams respectively at the 44th Junior National Softball Championship, to be held in Bathinda, Punjab, from November 24 to 28. The two 16-member squads were announced by Madhya Pradesh Softball Association president Ramesh Mendola.

BOYS’ SQUAD - Kirtan Gaur (C), Atharva Sharma, Aditya Pal, Piyush Jadhav, Sameer Bansal, Anuj Pipre, Dev Chaudhary, Piyush Dhangar, Tanmay Prajapati, Rudra Pratap Singh Chauhan, Shiva Rajput, Vicky Sen, Abhay Jariya, Anmesh Nayak, Kunal Diwakar, Daksh Patidar.

GIRLS’ SQUAD - Tanisha Gaur (C), Vaishnavi Chauhan, Poonam Yadav, Yashika Mehra, Himanshi Kushwah, Vanshika Patel, Kamakshi Jagirdar, Diksha Gaud, Preeti Diwakar, Kavya Korwar, Shruti Jaiswal, Kamna Jha, Sulekha Prajapati, Rani Ghaghre, Yamini Modi, Ayushi Parihar.

Triple tons spark SS Commune run riot

SS Commune unleashed a batting storm in the C.K. Nayudu Senior One-Day Cricket Tournament, piling up a mammoth 452/6 in 50 overs before routing SVCA by 281 runs.

The innings was powered by three centuries. Yash Dubey hammered 128, Karan Tehlani struck 105, while Shubham Rathore provided the explosive finish with an unbeaten 117 off just 48 balls, studded with four fours and a staggering 14 sixes.

Faced with a mountain of 453, SVCA folded for 171 in 31 overs despite Kushna Daur’s 76. Amal Chandel and Nikhil Mishra picked up two wickets each.

NVAS, Shriram also win

NVAS defeated SLF by 63 runs after posting 263/9. Arnav Ghodgaonkar made 75 and Aman Jain 65, while Saurabh Sharma and Atharva Yadav claimed four wickets each.

Shriram Sports chased down Mahu Sports’ 208 to win by five wickets, with Nilesh Jadhav remaining unbeaten on 84. Rahul Yadav had earlier grabbed a five-wicket haul.

In the Moira Cup U-18, Star Club crushed Rau Club by 139 runs. Arjun Shukla starred with 71 and four wickets.

BRIEF SCORES

SS Commune - 452/6 beat SVCA - 171 by 281 runs (Yash Dubey 128, Shubham Rathore 117*, Karan Tehlani 105; Kushna Daur 76)

NVAS - 263/9 beat SLF - 200 by 63 runs (Arnav Ghodgaonkar 75, Aman Jain 65; Saurabh Sharma 4 wickets, Atharva Yadav 4 wickets)

Mahu Sports - 208 lost to Shriram Sports - 209/5 by 5 wickets (Nilesh Jadhav 84*; Rahul Yadav 5 wickets)

Moira Cup U-18 - Star Club - 216 beat Rau Clubv77 by 139 runs (Arjun Shukla 71 & 4 wickets)

Abhay Prashal turns into title factory

Abhay Prashal turned into a title factory as the Indore Sports Championship 2026 produced a string of champions across chess, table tennis and badminton.

The multi-sport meet is being jointly organised by Jain Social Group Indore (Ahilya) Region and Vaishya Mahasammelan (Youth Wing).

Nisarg rules chessboard

In chess, Nisarg Shah claimed the 25-year category crown, while Prem Babu, Jitendra Jain and Uday Modi emerged winners in their respective age groups.

Punyansh, Mayur shine in TT

Punyansh Jain defeated Aarav Jain 3-1 in the boys’ U-12 table tennis final, while Lakshit Jain clinched the U-13 to U-16 title.

Mayur Ketke survived a thriller against Abu Bakar, winning 3-2 in the U-17 to U-25 final.

Among women, RV Jain, Reet Ingle, Bhumika Sahukar and Rashmi Soni topped their respective categories.

Smash show on badminton court

Reeshaan Nandekar edged Harshrit Hiware 2-1 in the boys’ U-12 badminton final, while Samarg Jain beat Gurman Gandhi 2-0 in U-16.

Saurabh Mehta lifted the above-40 men’s title.

In the girls’ section, Omisha Mehta defeated Noha Tehlani 2-0 in U-12, while Aarna Gharia overcame Jinisha Jain 2-1 in the U-16 final.

BRIEF RESULTS

TT Boys U-12 - Punyansh Jain beat Aarav Jain 3-1

TT U-17-25 - Mayur Ketke beat Abu Bakar 3-2

Badminton Boys U-12 - Reeshaan Nandekar beat Harshrit Hiware 2-1

Badminton Boys U-16 - Samarg Jain beat Gurman Gandhi 2-0

Badminton Girls U-12 - Omisha Mehta beat Noha Tehlani 2-0

Badminton Girls U-16 - Aarna Gharia beat Jinisha Jain 2-1

Chauhan duo swing to Buddy’s Cup glory

Bharat Chauhan and Arjun Chauhan emerged champions of the Buddy’s Cup Golf Tournament organised by Royal Garha Golf Club, according to a press release.

The tournament featured 32 golfers from Indore, Bhopal, Ujjain, Mhow and Dewas, bringing together players from five cities.

The Chauhan duo combined strongly to lift the championship trophies, while Mir Ranjan Negi and Anurag Gupta finished runners-up.

Upendra Upadhyay added his name to the honours list by winning the Closest to the Pin trophy. Chief guest and tournament sponsor Ajaya Singh Chauhan presented the trophies to the winners.

The participants appreciated the tournament format and organisation, besides praising the golf course and other facilities provided by the Garha family.

RESULTS

Champions: Bharat Chauhan / Arjun Chauhan

Runners-up: Mir Ranjan Negi / Anurag Gupta

Closest to the Pin: Upendra Upadhyay