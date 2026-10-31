Indore Sports Roundup: Kurash Athletes Bag 7 Medals, Emerald Heights Reach IPSC Cricket Semifinals, Tennis Veterans Shine, Prerna Dominates Netball And Yashvardhan Claims 10 Wickets

Indore Sports Roundup: Kurash Athletes Bag 7 Medals, Emerald Heights Reach IPSC Cricket Semifinals, Tennis Veterans Shine, Prerna Dominate Netball And Yashvardhan Claims 10 Wickets | FP photo

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Indore’s young martial artists returned from Datia with an impressive seven-medal haul at the 12th Junior State Kurash Championship, winning four gold, two silver and one bronze.

Representing Shri Ram Martial Arts Academy, Lakshika Verma won gold in U-40kg Group-2, Shrasti Tiwari in U-57kg Group-2 and Naivedya Hardia in above-90kg Group-2, while Akash Tiwari also clinched gold.

Queens College’s Himanshi Verma secured silver in U-33kg Group-1 and Siddhi Kulkarni took silver in U-52kg Group-2. Manav Chaudhary bagged bronze in U-73kg Group-2.

Academy head coach Mahesh Purohit served as referee at the championship.

MIC member Nandkishore Pahariya later met the medal winners and encouraged them. “The players have brought pride to Indore through their performances,” academy representatives said.

MEDAL TALLY

Gold: 4

Silver: 2

Bronze: 1

Total: 7

ALL INDIA IPSC U-19 CRICKET

Emerald charge into final four

Hosts Emerald Heights International School stormed into the semifinals of the All India IPSC Under-19 Boys Cricket Tournament with a thumping 10-wicket victory over Daly College.

Daly College managed only 91/8 in 20 overs, with Divya Vaidya returning an excellent 3/9 and Shubh Patidar taking two wickets.

Emerald Heights then raced to 95/0 in 11.4 overs, with Shubh remaining unbeaten on 42 and Gurveer Singh scoring an unbeaten 39.

Mann School cruise through

The Mann School Delhi defeated Mayo College Ajmer by six wickets. Mayo were restricted to 75/8, with Subhash Yadav taking three wickets. Mann School chased down the target in 9.4 overs, reaching 80/4, powered by Chirag Tushir’s quickfire 49 off 26 balls.

Modern dominate

Modern School Barakhamba Delhi posted 177, riding on Tanmay Chauhan’s 77 off 52 balls. MNSS Rai were then bowled out for 123, with Vinayak claiming 4/21, handing Modern a 54-run win.

Rajkot bowlers run riot

Rajkumar College Rajkot skittled Yadavindra Public School for just 45 in 13.1 overs. Rudra Solanki and Pranav Jogi took four wickets each before Rajkot completed the chase at 47/4.

BRIEF SCORES

Daly College - 91 for loss of eight wickets lost to Emerald Heights - 95 for no loss (Divya Vaidya 3/9; Shubh Patidar 42*, Gurveer Singh 39*) by 10 wickets

Mayo College - 75 for loss of eight wickets lost to Mann School - 80 for loss of four wickets (Subhash Yadav 3 wickets; Chirag Tushir 49 off 26) by 6 wickets

Modern School - 177 all out beat MNSS Rai - 123 all out (Tanmay Chauhan 77; Vinayak 4/21) by 54 runs

YPS - 45 all out lost to Rajkumar College - 47 for loss of four wickets (Rudra Solanki 4 wickets, Pranav Jogi 4 wickets) by 6 wickets

SEMIFINAL LINE-UP

Emerald Heights vs The Mann School Delhi

Rajkumar College Rajkot vs Modern School Barakhamba Delhi

The semifinals will be played on Saturday morning, with the final scheduled for the evening session.

WORLD TENNIS MASTERS | MT700

Local aces serve up winning start

Indore’s tennis veterans made a strong start as matches of the World Tennis Masters ITF MT700 Tournament got underway at the Indore Tennis Club on Friday.

Local player Tapan Sharma defeated Deepak Bagora 6-2, 6-3 in the 50-plus category, while Rohit Rawat cruised past Jitendra Joshi 6-1, 6-2 in the 55-plus section.

Amar Chandani was even more dominant, blanking Narayan Sivaraman 6-0, 6-0.

Mohit Garg survived the day’s tougher battle, overcoming D Norohana 6-3, 4-6, 6-2 to book his next-round berth.

Experience on show

Debashish Dey defeated Anoop Gupta 6-1, 6-0, while fourth seed Sunil Lulla beat Ashish Pant 6-3, 6-2 in the 50-plus category.

Eighth seed Arun Kataria brushed aside Rajib Gain 6-1, 6-0, and Amit Ganguly registered a double-bagel 6-0, 6-0 win over Sandeep Seth.

In the 60-plus section, Shirish Nandurikar defeated Suryaprakash Yelugiri 6-0, 6-0, while USA’s Nirmal Kumar Rajan beat Audhishanshah Badri 6-2, 6-0.

The tournament was inaugurated in the presence of Divisional Commissioner Bhaskar Lakshakar, MP Tennis Association president Anil Mahajan, former federation secretary Anil Dhoopar, tournament director Arjun Dhoopar and referee Anton D’Souza.

BRIEF RESULTS

Tapan Sharma beat Deepak Bagora 6-2, 6-3; Amar Chandani beat Narayan Sivaraman 6-0, 6-0; Mohit Garg beat D Norohana 6-3, 4-6, 6-2; Rohit Rawat beat Jitendra Joshi 6-1, 6-2; Mahendra Kakkar beat Narhari Khadekar 6-0, 6-3.

MINI & SUB-JUNIOR BADMINTON

Indore young guns ready for Bhopal battle

Indore District Badminton Association (IDBA) has announced its squad for the G H Raisoni Memorial 5th MP State Mini and 60th Sub-Junior Badminton Championship 2026, to be held in Bhopal from November 13 to 18.

Association secretary R P S Nayyar said players were selected on performances in the Shanta Devi Kamal Bhandari District Championship, HMG Trophy, IRC Trophy and Ramesh & Ramesh Cup Junior Ranking Tournament.

Among the prominent selections are Aarav Kashyap and Mishita Sharma (U-9), Harshvardhan Singh Rajput and Yarnika Chourey (U-11), Harsh Vardhan Singh and Omisha Mehta (U-13), and Aaravraj Singh Bagga and Diva Choksey (U-15).

Other selected players include Suchay Dev, Advait Patidar, Anaya Banthia, Pahal Chadokar, Samagra Jain, Lakshya Singh Chauhan, Riddhima Sood, Mandavi Gandhi, Tanvi Dubey and several other promising district shuttlers.

The squad was selected by chief referee Sudhanshu Vyas, selector Manish Trivedi and honorary secretary Nayyar. “All selected players will be provided TA/DA and kits by the Indore District Badminton Association,” Nayyar said.

JUNIOR DISTRICT NETBALL

Prerna rule netball courts

Prerna Bal Niketan School emerged as the dominant force as the Junior District Netball Competition 2026-27 concluded after three days of action from October 28 to 30.

Prerna claimed the boys’ Fast-5, girls’ traditional and girls’ Fast-5 titles, while Devi Ahidha Sports Academy topped the boys’ traditional category. Aline Academy finished first in the junior mixed netball event.

The closing ceremony was attended by Rau Municipal Council vice-president Bharti Rajesh Mandale, school director Dinesh Dubey, Rajesh Soni and district secretary Laxman Datir.

RESULTS

Boys’ Traditional - Devi Ahidha Sports Academy; Aline Academy & Aur Pak School

Boys’ Fast-5 - Prerna Bal Niketan; Devi Ahidha Sports Academy & Aline Academy

Girls’ Traditional - Prerna Bal Niketan; Ma Umiya School & Aline Academy

Girls’ Fast-5 - Prerna Bal Niketan; Aline Academy & Sri Umiya School

Junior Mixed - Aline Academy; Prerna Bal Niketan & Indore School

MPCA U-22 TWO-DAY CRICKET

Yashvardhan spins NVACA to crushing win

Yashvardhan Pal produced a superb 10-wicket match haul as Neena Vinod Agarwal Cricket Academy (NVACA) crushed Jai Girnari Cricket Club by an innings and 19 runs in the MPCA Under-22 Two-Day Cricket Tournament.

Jai Girnari were bowled out for 153, with Shahid Patel making 76 and Yashvardhan claiming five wickets.

NVACA replied with 326/5 declared, powered by Arnav Godgaonkar (81), Lucky Mehra (77), Praneet Patidar (63) and Sumit Gupta (55).

Jai Girnari folded for 154 in their second innings as Yashvardhan grabbed another five wickets and Ansh Patidar took three.

Pramod’s 12-for floors ICC

SVCA defeated ICC by four wickets after Pramod Singh claimed six wickets in each innings.

ICC made 164 and 146, while SVCA scored 198 in their first innings and chased 113 at 113/6 in 28.2 overs. Shreyansh Vaidya made 61 in the first innings and Adarsh Devjani 39 in the chase.

RNCA take first-innings honours

RNCA posted 265 before dismissing Sanjay LF for 196 to secure a 69-run first-innings lead.

Ankit Khatik and Vedant Chaukse scored 58 each, Daksh Dubey 55, while Jayant Gurjar claimed six wickets. Mahesh Damor remained unbeaten on 78 for Sanjay LF.

Mata runs through Vijay Club

SS Commune scored 295, riding on Kushagra Nagar’s 155, before bowling Vijay Club out for 131.

Ashish Mata claimed eight wickets as SS Commune secured first-innings honours with a 164-run lead.

BRIEF SCORES

Jai Girnari 153 & 154 lost to NVACA 326/5 decl by an innings & 19 runs (Yashvardhan Pal 5 wickets & 5 wickets)

ICC 164 & 146 lost to SVCA 198 & 113/6 by 4 wickets (Pramod Singh 6 wickets & 6 wickets)

RNCA 265 & 100 beat Sanjay LF 196 on first-innings lead (Jayant Gurjar 6 wickets)

SS Commune 295 & 121/5 beat Vijay Club 131 on first-innings lead (Kushagra Nagar 155; Ashish Mata 8 wickets)