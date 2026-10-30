298 Kg Mawa Seized, Unit Shut Over Registration Violation In Indore |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The food safety department seized about 298 kg of 'mawa', 28 kg of vegetable oil and 15 kg of semolina, worth about Rs 75,000, during inspections of two food manufacturing units on Thursday. Officials collected five samples from the first unit and two jelly samples from the second for laboratory testing.

Officials said the inspection team visited Shri Shyam Food Agency in Ahirkhedi village, where the unit in-charge was present. Officials found that the unit was manufacturing 'mawa' by extracting fat from milk and adding skimmed milk powder. Officials also found vegetable oil on the premises, raising suspicion that it was used in 'mawa' production after fat was removed from the milk.

The team collected five samples, including two of sweetened 'mawa' and one each of vegetable oil, semolina and skimmed milk powder. Officials also found that the unit lacked the appropriate food registration category to manufacture food products. Consequently, officials ordered the food business to stop operations with immediate effect for operating without the required registration category.

In another inspection, the team visited Marbello Food Products in Palda. Officials found raw materials stored in extremely poor conditions. The jelly manufacturing area was also found dirty, with water and waste accumulated in the drain.

Officials found a washroom inside the production area, which they said was contrary to good hygiene practices. The department is issuing a notice to Marbello Food Products over the deficiencies found during the inspection. Officials collected two jelly samples and sent them for laboratory testing. The department will take further action based on the inspection findings and laboratory reports.